PTMN: Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fund
12.27 USD 0.17 (1.40%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PTMN a changé de 1.40% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.20 et à un maximum de 12.46.
Suivez la dynamique Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
12.20 12.46
Range Annuel
11.48 18.92
- Clôture Précédente
- 12.10
- Ouverture
- 12.20
- Bid
- 12.27
- Ask
- 12.57
- Plus Bas
- 12.20
- Plus Haut
- 12.46
- Volume
- 134
- Changement quotidien
- 1.40%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.25%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -29.68%
- Changement Annuel
- -34.03%
20 septembre, samedi