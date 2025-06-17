Devises / HOUS
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
HOUS: Anywhere Real Estate Inc
7.08 USD 0.27 (3.67%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HOUS a changé de -3.67% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 7.00 et à un maximum de 7.42.
Suivez la dynamique Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOUS Nouvelles
- Here's Why Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- Guaranteed Rate Affinity names Matthew Hibler as SVP of mortgage lending
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HOUS)
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Anywhere Real Estate Q2 2025 slides: luxury segment shines amid margin pressure
- Anywhere Real Estate shares rise nearly 3% as housing market momentum improves
- Anywhere RE earnings missed by $0.07, revenue was in line with estimates
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Why Fast-paced Mover Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- The RMR Group: Stock Is Undervalued But Needs To Grow Revenues Into 2026
- Anywhere Appoints Tom Hudson as Head of Investor Relations
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate Report: Demand for Luxury Real Estate Holds Strong; More Affluent Home Buyers Paying in Cash Amid Rate Pressures
- Title Resources Group Appoints Natasha Branch as Underwriting Counsel for North Carolina
- Anywhere Appoints Barri Rafferty as Chief Communications Officer and Head of Public Affairs
- Anywhere prices $500 million in senior secured notes at 9.75%
- Anywhere Real Estate stock holds steady as KBW reaffirms rating
- Moody’s affirms Anywhere Real Estate’s B3 CFR, adjusts debt ratings
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate Unveils 2025 List of "30 Under 30" Honorees
- Guaranteed Rate Affinity Appoints Linda Vo as Regional Manager in North Texas
- Anywhere announces proposed $500 million notes offering
Range quotidien
7.00 7.42
Range Annuel
2.71 7.55
- Clôture Précédente
- 7.35
- Ouverture
- 7.36
- Bid
- 7.08
- Ask
- 7.38
- Plus Bas
- 7.00
- Plus Haut
- 7.42
- Volume
- 2.019 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.67%
- Changement Mensuel
- 19.19%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 111.98%
- Changement Annuel
- 38.82%
20 septembre, samedi