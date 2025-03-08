Devises / HI
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
HI: Hillenbrand Inc
24.61 USD 0.71 (2.80%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HI a changé de -2.80% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 24.57 et à un maximum de 25.33.
Suivez la dynamique Hillenbrand Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HI Nouvelles
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Hillenbrand (HI) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Hillenbrand Stock: Portfolio Transformation Discounted Value Cyclical Recovery (NYSE:HI)
- Hillenbrand downgraded to ’BB’ by S&P on elevated leverage
- Hillenbrand (HI) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- DA Davidson reiterates Neutral rating on Hillenbrand stock
- Hillenbrand explores strategic options including potential sale - Bloomberg
- Hillenbrand stock holds Neutral rating at DA Davidson on mixed outlook
- Hillenbrand Q3 2025 slides: Revenue falls 10% amid strategic transformation
- Hillenbrand (HI) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hillenbrand beats Q3 expectations, reaffirms earnings outlook
- Hillenbrand earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Grainger Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- W.W. Grainger (GWW) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hillenbrand completes divestiture of minority stake in TerraSource
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Highland Copper Engages Velocity Trade Capital for Market Making Services
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Blackstone launches Clarion sale as markets stabilise, sources say
- Hillenbrand names interim CFO as VanHimbergen exits
- Global Eggs completes acquisition in US, closes new deal in Europe
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
Range quotidien
24.57 25.33
Range Annuel
18.36 35.59
- Clôture Précédente
- 25.32
- Ouverture
- 25.04
- Bid
- 24.61
- Ask
- 24.91
- Plus Bas
- 24.57
- Plus Haut
- 25.33
- Volume
- 1.392 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.80%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.73%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2.50%
- Changement Annuel
- -10.87%
20 septembre, samedi