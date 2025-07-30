CotationsSections
FGF: Fundamental Global Inc

38.30 USD 17.51 (84.22%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FGF a changé de 84.22% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.79 et à un maximum de 39.75.

Suivez la dynamique Fundamental Global Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
18.79 39.75
Range Annuel
14.21 39.75
Clôture Précédente
20.79
Ouverture
20.12
Bid
38.30
Ask
38.60
Plus Bas
18.79
Plus Haut
39.75
Volume
3.184 K
Changement quotidien
84.22%
Changement Mensuel
90.36%
Changement à 6 Mois
86.83%
Changement Annuel
44.53%
