Devises / FGF
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
FGF: Fundamental Global Inc
38.30 USD 17.51 (84.22%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FGF a changé de 84.22% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.79 et à un maximum de 39.75.
Suivez la dynamique Fundamental Global Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FGF Nouvelles
- FG Nexus announces $200 million share repurchase program
- FG Nexus appoints two digital asset experts to board of directors
- Ethereum ETFs Smash $1 Billion Daily Inflow Mark, Outshine Bitcoin's $138 Million
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.47%
- Dow Surges 300 Points; American Axle & Manufacturing Posts Upbeat Earnings - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Fundamental Global files $5 billion shelf registration for ethereum strategy
- Fundamental Global files $5 billion shelf registration for ETH strategy
- Why CommScope Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)
- Align Technology Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Confluent,FormFactor And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session - Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)
Range quotidien
18.79 39.75
Range Annuel
14.21 39.75
- Clôture Précédente
- 20.79
- Ouverture
- 20.12
- Bid
- 38.30
- Ask
- 38.60
- Plus Bas
- 18.79
- Plus Haut
- 39.75
- Volume
- 3.184 K
- Changement quotidien
- 84.22%
- Changement Mensuel
- 90.36%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 86.83%
- Changement Annuel
- 44.53%
20 septembre, samedi