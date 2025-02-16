Devises / CMPO
CMPO: CompoSecure Inc - Class A
19.77 USD 0.37 (1.84%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CMPO a changé de -1.84% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 19.65 et à un maximum de 20.32.
Suivez la dynamique CompoSecure Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMPO Nouvelles
Range quotidien
19.65 20.32
Range Annuel
9.25 20.36
- Clôture Précédente
- 20.14
- Ouverture
- 20.14
- Bid
- 19.77
- Ask
- 20.07
- Plus Bas
- 19.65
- Plus Haut
- 20.32
- Volume
- 2.543 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.84%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.72%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 83.57%
- Changement Annuel
- 40.91%
20 septembre, samedi