Mustang EURUSD h1

Introducing Mustang, the ultimate solution for traders seeking automated hedging. With an efficient breakout strategy, advanced money management, and probabilistic analysis, Mustang is the ideal choice for both beginners and experienced traders. Its entry and exit logic operates solely on bar close, filtering out market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting.

Tested on real accounts, Mustang has proven to have an excellent risk-to-reward ratio, without the need for forced optimization, ensuring reliability and future profits. This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find entry points, along with several filters for entering and exiting the market, making it most effective in price consolidation stages. It works best on the EURUSD pair with an H1 timeframe and is non-curve-fitting, avoiding strategies like grid, martingale, arbitrage, and tick scalping.

Mustang features a spread filter, equity stop, drawdown protection, and an info panel with EA information. It offers three types of money management (fixed lot, percentage of equity, percentage of balance), hard stop loss, and take profit for each position. Easy to install, it works with 4-5 digit brokers and requires a hedging account.

To ensure success, we recommend testing Mustang on a cent trading account before risking real money. Use a VPS or server with minimal network delays to the broker server, and select low spread, low commission, and quality execution brokers. Please be aware that past performance does not guarantee future profitability, and execution of the stop loss still depends on the broker. Don't hesitate, invest in Mustang today!

Working



Working symbol: EURUSD

Working Timeframe: H1

No grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no tick scalping, non curve fitting!

1 year 99% quality backtest

Backtest fastest method with Model: Open Prices only (Entry and exit logic operates on bar close)

No optimiziation need.

Best optimized for actually market situations.

FEATURES



Works with 4-5 digits Brokers

Spread Filter

Equity Stop

Drawdown Protection

Infopanel with EA informations

3 Types of Money Management(Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity,Percentage of Balance)

Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Easy to install



RECOMMANDATIONS



Before using on real money, test the adviser with the minimum risk on the cent trading account.

Use VPS or the server with minimal network delays to the server of the broker

Low spreads + low commission + quality execution - this is the main thing when choosing a broker for trading

Allowed hedging account

Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.



