Gold Pro 5 Min

Are you tired of constantly monitoring the markets and manually executing trades? Introducing the Gold Pro system - the ultimate set-and-forget solution for savvy traders like you!

Our grid trading strategy is designed to take advantage of real market inefficiencies, giving you an edge over the competition. And with the EA Bot handling all the trades automatically, 24/7, you can sit back, relax, and watch your profits grow.

Compatible with the XAUUSD (GOLD) currency pair and operating on the M5 timeframe, the Gold Pro system is the perfect way to break into the exciting world of automated trading. So why wait? Start profiting today with the Gold Pro system!


How to install

  • Attach the Gold Pro system to the XAUUSD 5-minute chart in your MT4 platform.
  • Follow the lot level adjustments as shown in the accompanying screen prints or reach out to our support team for assistance.
  • Enable the EA for live trading in MT4 and let the system run on autopilot.
  • Enjoy the freedom and peace of mind that comes with a set-and-forget trading system.
  • Contact us anytime for support or troubleshooting.
  • Watch your account balance grow steadily and consistently over time.


