Only Line mt4

Use this indicator to help determine when to open buys or sells based on the color of the line.

Excellent for scalping.

Settings:

Deviation.

TrendPeriod.

Features Alerts.

How to use:

Simply attach to any chart with default settings.

When used on lower timeframes (M1,M5,M30,H1), confirm on higher timeframes. 

Buy: 

Blue line below price.

Best results when line is blue on multiple timeframes.

Sell:

Red line above price.

Best results when line is red on multiple timeframes.


Or change settings, backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.


Important to note:

  • Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

  • Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

  • You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

  • Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.



