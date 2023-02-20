PTT mt4

This indicator takes input from the RSI and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram.

Great for scalping.

Settings:

TrendPeriod

RSIPeriod

Features Alerts.

How to use:

Simply attach to any chart

Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color.

Buy: 

Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g,. M30-H1-H4)

Sell:

Red histo color across on multiple timeframes.


Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.


Important to note:

  • Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

  • Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

  • You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

  • Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.



Plus de l'auteur
M1 Scalper Mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator is excellent for scalping on the M1 or M5 chart. Uses a special algorithm for the lines. No need to set up the indicator. Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually after visually confirming the line displays. NB: Make sure to download M1 history before testing and use. How to use: Simply attach to M1 or M5 chart. Zoom chart out completely. Sell when all lines above the white line (PriceLine). Sniper line crosses above white line. Buy when all lines below the white lin
Trend Radar Chart Tracker
Natasha Diedericks
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Easily track and trade with the trend using this indicator. Uses a circle and line to indicate the trend direction. Excellent for channels. Features alert function. Parameter TrendPeriod can be changed to your preference. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. Blue circle plus blue line cross below price = Buy. Red circle plus red line  cross above price = Sell. Best results when taking higher time frames into consideration before entering a trade. (Hint: Wait for the radar/circle to appear on
FREE
ZigZag Bullets
Natasha Diedericks
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the ZigZag and ADX indicators, combined with a special trend algorithm. You also get a Moving Average on the chart to determine trend direction. Great for scalping. Perfect for channels. Features alert functions. BulletPeriod. Parameter TrendLinePeriod for the MA line. Change to your preference. Try 200. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. Sell on red bullets, with red MA line above price. Enter on bullets closest to this line. Buy on blue bullets, with blue
Trend Alligator
Natasha Diedericks
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the Alligator indicator. Great for scalping. Great for identifying new trends. This indicator can be used on all time frames and pairs. Features alert functions. Parameters: Alerts JawsPeriod JawsShift TeethPeriod TeethShift LipsPeriod LipsShift How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Sell when all 3 red lines cross above white line. Buy when all 3 blue lines cross below white line. Best results when checking the higher time frames (3 or mo
Trend SR
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from Support and Resistance levels, combined with a special trend filter. Easily spot tops and bottoms, and trade with more confidence. Great for scalping or long-term trading. This indicator can be used on all time frames and pairs. Features alert function. No need to set up the indicator. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. Red histogram line color = Selling opportunities. Blue histogram line color = Buying opportunities. See pictures below. To spot highs/tops a
SR Arrows
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator gives you arrows, two SR lines and a white trend line. Uses a special trend algorithm to plot the arrows, combined with support and resistance inputs. Perfect for channel trading. Features alert functions. Parameter TrendArrowPeriod. Parameter TrendLinePeriod. (Change to your preference) How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Zoom in the chart, to see the two blue SR lines and arrows more clearly. It is very important to wait for a new blue SR line to appear
Three Moving Trender
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator gives you a modified version of three Moving Averages. Great for scalping. Does not feature any alerts, and is best used manually after confirming multi line displays. Settings: Period1  Period2 Period3 Period4 How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Buy when the 4 lines converge below the price. Sell when the 4 lines converge above the price. Take note of the slope of Period4. See example pictures below. Best results when looking at three or more time frame
MTF Moving Trender
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator displays a modified version of Moving Averages for multiple time frames: Current (TF indicator is attached to), M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly. NB: Make sure to download currency history before testing and use. No need to set up the indicator. Features an audible alert function for the current chart's line. How to use: Simply attach to M5 chart. Hover over the lines to see the line's time frame. Buy when more than two MTF lines cross closely together below the pri
ZigZag Sniper
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator gives you a modified ZigZag, combined with a special algorithm. Great for scalping. Perfect for channel trading. Parameter TrendPeriod. Features alert functions.  How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Buy when the line crosses below the price, and blue arrow. Sell when the line crosses above the price, and red arrow. It helps to keep the audible alert set to true. Best results when checking two or more timeframes before entering trades. (See comment #1 for
MA with PSar Crossings
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator gives you PSar crossings in the form of blue and yellow dots on the chart, as well as a Moving Average. Parameters: MAPeriod (Change to your preference) Alerts PSarStep PSarShift PSarMaximum How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Sell on yellow dots, with white MA line above price.  Buy on blue dots, with white MA line below price. Best results when checking the higher time frames before entering trades. Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on o
MTF PSar Trender
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator gives you the PSars for multiple time frames: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, Daily, Weekly, Monthly. Features Alert function for current Psar. Good results on M5. How to use: Download M1 history for testing. Hover over the different colors to see different timeframes. Simply attach to any chart. Take note of higher time frames before entering trades on lower time frames. (Zoom the H1/H4/Daily chart out completely) Sell when Multiple PSars cross above the price. Example: M1-M5-M15-M30-H
Mountains
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
Visual helper for spotting peaks and troughs. Alerts. PSar settings for trend direction determination. Great for scalping. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. To spot peaks and troughs, zoom chart out completely. Sell on red dots. Best results when red dot appears on 3 or more time frames. Buy on blue dots. Best results when blue dot appears on 3 or more time frames. If used on lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30), please make sure to check higher timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fi
Trend Tracker Helper MT4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
Easily track how the price moves in a separate indicator window with this trend indicator. Great for scalping or long-term trading. Helps you find best entry points for your trades after reaching a certain level, and easily identify where you can exit your trades. This indicator can be used on all time frames and pairs. Features alert function. No need to set up the indicator. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. NB : Look to the extreme zones (oversold/overbought) when looking for new trade
Multi RSI Pro mt4
Natasha Diedericks
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the RSI from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1), and presents the output on the main chart. Great for scalping. Features alerts for the current chart's TrendLine above or below price. TrendLine period setting. Multi RSI period settings. How to use: Simply attach to M5 (Scalping - zoom chart out completely on M5) or use on higher time frames' charts. Zoom chart out completely to get a better view of the chart. Hover over the lines to see the time frame applicable.
ADX Sniper Multi mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the ADX from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1), and presents the output on the main chart. Great for scalping. Features alert for current chart's ADX. TrendLine period setting. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. User can set the period for ADX(Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, H1,Current chart) Zoom chart out completely. Hover over the lines to see the time frame applicable. Buy when Multi ADX below price; also blue dots and white line below price. Sell when Mult
Price Trender mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator uses a special algorithm to plot the 4 lines for trading. Great for scalping. Features alerts. Settings for trend filters. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Buy when the three pink lines converge below the green line. Sell when the three pink lines converge above the green line. Best results when looking at three or more time frames, and the three blue lines have just converged below or above the green line. Use as you see fit for your strategy. Best re
RSI Trend Trader mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the RSI, combined with a trend filter. Great for scalping. Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually. Settings: TrendFilterPeriod RSIPeriod Set these parameters to your preference. How to use: Attach to any chart with default settings. Can be used on any time frame. If used on lower time frames, check higher time frames too. Buy : - Wait for blue histo color to cross above level 50, then open buys. **Best results when checking the higher time frames to
Trend Histo mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator uses 2 trend filters. Great for scalping. Features alerts Settings: TrendFilterPeriod1 TrendFilterPeriod2 How to use: Attach to any chart with default settings, or set to your preference. Can be used on any time frame. If used on lower time frames, check higher time frames too. Buy : - Blue histo color. Sell : - Red histo color. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy. Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs (Metals, Minors). Important to not
Trend Chart mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
Displays multiple trend indicators on the main chart. Great for scalping. Settings: LWMA SMA SSMA EMA ADX (red and blue dots), and PSar Alerts for ADX crosses. How to use: Can be used on any time frame.  Buy : - Blue dot first. - Then PSar and 3 MAs cross below price. **Best results when confirming the higher time frames too. Sell : - Red dot first. - Then PSar and 3 MAs cross above price. **Best results when confirming the higher time frames too. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your stra
Multi RSI Arrows mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the RSI from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1/M30), and presents the output as lines above or below the price, on the main chart. Great for scalping. Features alerts for the current time frame's RSI (the Arrows). Settings: RSI period settings for M/W/D/H4/H1/M30/Current. (Set to your preference) PSar settings for trend determination; for current chart's time frame. How to use: Simply attach to M5 (Scalping - zoom chart out completely on M5) or use on higher time
Price Trender Indicator
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
Uses a trend filter to plot the lines and arrows. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod: change to your preference. Alerts. How to use: Can be used on any time frame. Attached to chart, and wait for arrow to appear on multiple timeframes. Buy : -  Blue arrow and blue line cross below price on multiple time frames; e.g., on D,W,M or H1,H4,Daily or M30,H1,H4 Sell : -  Yellow arrow and red line cross above price on multiple time frames; e.g., on D,W,M   or H1, H4, Daily or  M30,H1,H4 **Best re
Pro Trader mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the RSI and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: No need to set up the indicator. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g,. M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  across on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy. Best results on Major
SLT mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from a trend filter and 2 oscillators, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as 2 lines and arrows. Great for scalping. Settings: No need to set up the indicator. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart Zoom chart in to get a better view of the lines. Buy:  Blue arrow. Best results when entering buys above the 0.00 level, and confirming on higher timeframes too. Sell: Red arrow. Best results when entering sells below the 0.00 level,   a
ADT mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from Accumulation/Distribution and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default setting, or set the TrendPeriod to your preference. Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g., M30-H1-H4-D) Sell: Red histo color  on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and us
ADX Trend mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the ADX, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: ADXPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default setting, or set the ADXPeriod to your preference. Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g., M30-H1-H4-D) Sell: Red histo color  on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy. Best
OBV Trend mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the OBV and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default setting, or set the TrendPeriod to your preference. Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g., M15-M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit
Daily Channel Pro mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
Use this indicator to help determine when to open buys or sells based on the slope and direction of the channel. Excellent for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod. Deviation. ChannelPeriod. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. To use on lower timeframes (M1,M5,M30), you'll need to start setting the Deviation from 0.01 and increase it if needed. If used on lower timeframes  ( M1,M5,M30,H1), confirm on higher timeframes (H4,D,W) before entering trades. H1: Set Deviation to 0.5. H4:
Only Line mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
Use this indicator to help determine when to open buys or sells based on the color of the line. Excellent for scalping. Settings: Deviation. TrendPeriod. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. When used on lower timeframes (M1,M5,M30,H1), confirm on higher timeframes.  Buy:  Blue line below price. Best results when line is blue on multiple timeframes. Sell: Red line above price. Best results when line is red on multiple timeframes. Or change settings, b
Level Trend Trader mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator uses a special algorithm to plot the 4 lines for trading. Great for scalping. Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually after confirming the line displays. No need to set up the indicator. How to use: Attach to any chart. Can be used on any time frame. If used on lower time frames, check higher time frames for confirmation. Buy : - Wait for green and white lines to be above the level 50 dotted line, then open buys. - Buy when the green line crosses below the white line
Trend Sniper mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from a trend filter to determine best entries for trades, on the crossings of the two lines. Excellent for scalping. A simple indicator that doesn't need setting up. Does not feature any alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. When used on lower timeframes, also confirm on higher timeframes.  Buy:  Blue line moves to Level-0 yellow dotted line. Best results when confirming this on multiple timeframes, e.g., Daily-Weekly-Monthly. Sell: Red line moves to Level-0
