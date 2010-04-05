Thank you for your interest in the Boss EA, This is the MetaTrader 4 version of this popular expert advisor

















EXPLANATION:





The Boss EA is a 100% Fully Automated Breakout Scalping Expert Advisor. It locates the most optimal positions by detecting the relative highs and lows of the market. With a very low average holding time of trades the Boss EA makes the most of its time by squeezing as much profit it can get while protection your account from drawdown. The system is good for prop firm challenges as it has passed various prop firm challenges already. This is the ONLY SCALPING Expert Advisor You Will Ever Need and a must for serious traders or investors that don't have a lot of time to monitor the market but wants to compound their growth of their individual accounts.

















MONITORING:





















STRATEGY SUMMARY & ADVANTAGES:





- It's a full-automatic SCALPING EA, with a Martingale option





- Set Files will be given for optimal performance.





- Prop Trading Compatible .





- Protected functions for account drawdown.













REQUIREMENTS:





- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker





- The EA should run on a VPS continuously





- With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $5000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:100 leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account









Boss EA can work on Forex, Metals & Indices but is best used with pairs that are volatile yet trending movements. The current set files that will be given are:









EUR/USD , US30 & NAS100 many more will be given in the future









It works with all brokers, no matter the quote, execution speed, fees, spread...









BENEFITS:









-- Trade Forex, Metals & Indices





-- No optimization required (set files are delivered with purchase, EA cannot work properly without the right set files)





-- Scalping trading strategy





-- It optimizes profits and limits drawdown with its many indicators and options: trailing SL, by SL, by time, or by profit





-- Many capital protections (Fixed, Risk Percentage, Max Daily Drawdown, Martingale)





-- Compatible with funded account "prop firm" ( FTMO, E8, Audacity, SurgeTrader....) It integrates all the strict rules.









RECOMMENDATIONS :









- Recommended pairs: EUR/USD , US30, NAS100





- Recommended setting: H1





- Recommended Lot And Risk: 1% to 5%





- Brokers: all brokers offering the 28 forex pairs needed for calculations.





- Minimum capital: 1000 USD (in this case a DD of 15/20% is possible, as the account is small)





- Minimum leverage: 1:30 or lower with a specific setting









SETUP:





Links & Videos will be sent after purchase













UPDATES:





Each month our developers will review all data and send different preset files that should increase performance, everyone will be notified when those files are sent via our community page.













!WARNING!





Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results .













There is a strict no refund policy as intellectual property is downloaded to your computer after purchasing.





















INSTRUCTIONS AFTER PURCHASE





1. Please send a direct message via MQL5 chat to notify me that you have made a purchase, you will receive instructions on how to unlock the preset files in our community discord page





2. Follow all directions in the Set-Up Guide video





3. Message me in the discord group if you have any further questions.





-Welcome to the Family