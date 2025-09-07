Vipers
- Experts
- Salavat Yulamanov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
- VIPER (Virtually Indestructible Perfectly Engineered Robot)
- Trading robot: on the author's indicators
- FixedLots = 0.01;
- PercentageRisk = 0.1;
- PercentageRiskBasedOnPointsMovement = 100;
- ForEvery = 1000;
- LotsForEveryBalance = 0.01;
- TakeProfit = 100;
- Tral = 40;
- TralStart = 5;
- TimeStart = 2;
- TimeEnd = 24;
- MaxSpread = 42;
- PipsStep = 42;
- OpenTime = 1;
- Magic = 95159;
- Info = false;
- SpeedEA = 50;
- CloseTradesAtPercentageDrawdown;
- PercentageDrawdown = 5;
- CloseTradesAtFixedDrawdown;
- FixedDrawdown = 1000;
- ResumeTradingAtNextDayAfterDrawdown;
- Advantages:
- Fixed adjustable stop loss — by drawdown!!! Strict risk control!!!
- Trailing stop — automatic profit fixing when moving in your favor.
- Closing by total profit — achieving the target profit in deposit units.
- Simplicity, reliability and stability — your key to confident trading
- Time frame M30
- Any trading pairs can be used in work!!!