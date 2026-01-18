Golden quatro

Current price valid for 48 hours only , will soon increase more
 GOLDEN QUATRO – Algorithmic Trading Strategy for Gold (XAUUSD)

Golden Quatro is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). The system is built on the synergy of four carefully selected technical indicators, combining trend analysis with momentum confirmation to create a stable, rule-based trading framework adapted to the unique behavior of the gold market.

The EA is designed for traders who value clarity, disciplined execution, and full automation—without the need to manually adjust complex strategy parameters.

STRATEGY LOGIC – FOUR PILLARS OF ANALYSIS

Golden Quatro is based on a proprietary mix of four indicators:

MA (Moving Average) – defines the primary market trend

DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) – provides faster reaction to price changes

TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) – reduces market noise and improves entry precision

CCI (Commodity Channel Index) – evaluates momentum and overbought/oversold conditions

Only when conditions from all four indicators align does the EA execute a trade, ensuring that entries are filtered by both trend direction and market momentum.

CORE TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
Trading Style: Intraday / Trend–Momentum Strategy
Minimum Balance: 300 USD
Minimum Leverage: 1:30 or higher
Timeframe: H4

POSITION SIZING – DYNAMIC OR FIXED LOT MODE

Golden Quatro offers two position-sizing modes, selectable in the EA settings:

Dynamic Lot Growth

The user defines a numeric value that specifies how much account balance increase is required to raise the lot size by 0.01

Example:
If the value is set to 500, the lot size will increase by 0.01 for every 500 units of balance growth

This creates a progressive growth curve, automatically scaling position size as the account grows

 Dynamic lot mode works only on USD or EUR denominated accounts

For accounts in other currencies:

an appropriate conversion factor must be applied,
or

the fixed lot mode should be used instead

 Fixed Lot Mode

Disable the dynamic lot option

Enter a specific lot size manually (e.g. 0.01, 0.05, 0.10)

Recommended for accounts using non-USD or non-EUR base currencies

TRADE AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Every trade is opened with an individual Stop Loss and Take Profit

No grid trading

No martingale

No loss averaging

Each position is treated as a standalone trade, based solely on current market conditions and confirmation from all four indicators.

THE GOLDEN QUATRO PHILOSOPHY – SIMPLICITY WITH CONTROL

Golden Quatro does not require:

manual indicator optimization

strategy parameter tuning

advanced trading experience

The trader makes one key decision:
 choosing the lot mode and its value

All trade execution and management are handled automatically by the algorithm.

FINAL OVERVIEW

Golden Quatro is a robust Expert Advisor for gold trading that combines:

classic moving averages

advanced exponential smoothing

momentum-based confirmation

flexible position sizing

With its clean logic, absence of aggressive money-management techniques, and straightforward setup, Golden Quatro is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a structured and automated approach to trading gold.
