Here is the English version of the description, optimized for the MQL5 Market. It retains the persuasive tone and structure of the Japanese version.

The era of "Manual Analysis" has quietly come to an end.

ONI GEAR PRO (v1.52) - Professional Dow Theory & Drawing Assist System

Clicking through countless charts, straining your eyes to find highs and lows, drawing lines based on vague criteria... That massive amount of time and effort is nothing but a "major handicap" in today's fast-paced market. Staring at charts and exhausting your brain with manual analysis is a relic of the past.

Discard the old style of market environment recognition. What modern traders need is simple: "Judge instantly, Draw instantly."

ONI GEAR PRO is a "Drawing Assist" trading support tool that performs Dow Theory-based trend recognition and professional-level line analysis instantly. It automatically detects key Highs and Lows on the chart and allows you to "snap" lines to them with a single click, enabling anyone to perform precise analysis without hesitation.

■ Benefits of ONI GEAR PRO

1. Just Click the "Big Dot" to See the Entire Flow No complex theories are needed. Simply click on the "Big Dots" (Key Highs/Lows) displayed on the chart. The tool instantly draws the correct lines, visualizing the entire market flow in a split second.

2. Cut Analysis Time by 90% With the Multi-Timeframe Panel, you can grasp the trend direction from M1 (Scalping) to D1 (Swing) at a glance. Combined with automated line drawing, your analysis time is drastically reduced.

3. A "Cockpit" to Monitor All Currencies from One Chart The Watchlist feature eliminates the need to open multiple chart windows. You can monitor the status of all currency pairs from a single chart and switch instantly when an opportunity arises.

4. Stress-Free Setup Compatible with Any Broker Equipped with the new "Suffix Auto-Detect" feature. It works immediately without configuration, even with brokers that use special symbol names like USDJPY.pro or EURUSDm .

■ Main Feature: Smart Drawing Assist (Snap Function)

This is the core of ONI GEAR PRO. Simply select a button from the panel and click a Swing Point (Dot) on the chart. The tool automatically draws important lines for you. You no longer need to manually search for highs/lows or adjust the cursor.

HZ (Horizontal): Draws precise horizontal lines at recent Highs/Lows.

TR (Trendline): Automatically connects two points to draw a trendline.

CH (Channel): Draws a parallel channel in addition to the trendline. This mode includes a price touch alert .

FB (Fibonacci Retracement): Connects the wave start and end points to display key retracement levels (38.2, 50.0, 61.8%).

FE (Fibonacci Expansion): Specifies 3 points (N-Wave) to display expansion levels for profit taking.



■ Other Features

1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Panel

Displays trend direction (Up=Blue, Down=Red) for 7 timeframes (M1 to D1).

Instantly switch the chart's timeframe by clicking the buttons on the panel.

Clearly indicates whether the current chart is in a "Buy" or "Sell" bias.

2. Smart Multi-Currency Watchlist

Suffix Auto-Detect: Automatically corrects broker-specific suffixes (Input USDJPY , etc., is fine).

Loading State: Buttons turn gray while loading data and light up in the trend color once complete.

One-click currency switching for high-speed monitoring.

3. Market Structure Visualization

Swing High/Low: Detects significant Highs/Lows, distinguishing importance with dot sizes.

ZigZag Line: Visualizes waves to clarify the trend structure.

Pattern Detection: Automatically detects and displays squeeze situations like Triangles.

4. Alert Functions

Alerts on Trend Change (Break).

Price Touch Alerts for lines drawn in CH (Channel) mode.

Supports Pop-ups, Email, and Push Notifications.

■ Parameters

=== MAIN / VISUAL ===

InpPanelX , InpPanelY : Panel position coordinates.

InpShowDots : Show/Hide Swing Point Dots.

InpStartZigZag : Initial state of ZigZag lines.

=== WATCHLIST ===

InpWatchList : Enter currency pairs to monitor, separated by commas (e.g., USDJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,XAUUSD ).

=== COLORS ===

Theme colors (Up color, Down color, Background, etc.) are fully customizable.

■ How to Use

Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart. Check the overall trend direction on the Panel. Click the button for the tool you want to draw (e.g., FB) to turn it ON. Click a "Big Dot" (High/Low) on the chart. The tool recognizes the points and automatically draws precise lines. You can grasp the entire flow instantly.

Download the demo version first and experience that "instant comfort" for yourself.

■ Disclaimer

This tool is an indicator designed to assist with chart analysis and does not guarantee future profits. Foreign exchange margin trading (FX) and other financial instrument transactions involve the risk of loss due to price fluctuations. The developer assumes no responsibility for any losses or damages resulting from the use of this tool. Final investment decisions must be made at your own risk.