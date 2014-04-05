Institutional Core
- Indicateurs
- Apolinario Canuday Jr
- Version: 6.40
- Activations: 5
🛠 Features & Technical Capabilities
The Institutional Core is an all-in-one "Chart Hygiene" solution that combines data from four different trading disciplines into a single HUD (Heads-Up Display).
1. Line Architecture (PD System)
The indicator identifies the Premium/Discount (PD) zones by analyzing a user-defined lookback period.
-
Institutional High/Low: Automatically draws real-time horizontal resistance and support based on historical peaks.
-
Equilibrium (EQ) Line: Mid-point calculation. Price above EQ is "Premium" (sell territory); price below EQ is "Discount" (buy territory).
-
Future Projection: Labels are projected into the future space of the chart to keep the current price action area clean.
2. Market Structure Engine (BOS/CHoCH)
It tracks price closes against the PD levels to identify shifts in trend:
-
BOS (Break of Structure): Confirms trend continuation.
-
CHoCH (Change of Character): Signals a potential trend reversal by breaking the opposite structural level.
3. Prop Firm Ready HUD Dashboard
A professional-grade dashboard fixed to the top-right corner providing:
-
Live PnL & Balance: Monitor your account health without opening the "Trade" tab (helps manage psychological stress during drawdowns).
-
Sentiment Engine: Cross-references RSI (momentum) and the EQ line to label the market (e.g., "Oversold," "Bullish," or "Ranging").
-
Indicator Matrix: Displays raw values for RSI and ADX with color-coded heat mapping.
4. Consolidated Session Tracker
Identifies exactly which major global session is active, including the high-probability London/NY Overlap.
📖 How to Use
Installation
-
Open MT5 and go to File > Open Data Folder .
-
Navigate to MQL5 > Indicators .
-
Paste your .mq5 or .ex5 file here.
-
Restart MT5 and drag the indicator from the Navigator (Ctrl+N) onto your chart.
Interpreting the HUD
-
Sentiment "BULLISH" (Green): Momentum is up and price is above the EQ line.
-
Sentiment "OVERSOLD" (Cyan): Price is likely at a climax; watch for a CHoCH to the upside.
-
Sentiment "RANGING" (Gray): ADX is below 20. Expect choppy action; avoid entering new trades.
Trading Strategy (The Institutional Blueprint)
-
Identify Zone: Wait for price to enter the "Discount" zone (below the gray Dash line).
-
Wait for Structure: Look for a CHoCH label to appear on the chart.
-
Confirm Momentum: Ensure the Dashboard Sentiment is no longer "Bearish."
-
Target: The opposite "Resistance" line or the "Equilibrium" line.
🏆 Prop Firm Compatibility
This indicator is optimized for traders aiming to pass evaluations:
-
Resource Efficient: Uses minimal CPU/RAM; won't crash your terminal during high-impact news.
-
Non-Repainting Structure: Once a BOS or CHoCH is confirmed on a candle close, it stays there.
-
Equity Awareness: Keeping your PnL visible at all times helps you stick to daily loss limits.
❓ FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)
|Question
|Answer
|Does it work on all symbols?
|Yes. It is optimized for Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Indices (NAS100, US30), and Gold (XAUUSD).
|Why does it say "OFF-MARKET"?
|This occurs during the weekend or when the broker's server time falls outside the three major session windows.
|Is it a signal provider?
|No. It is a decision-support tool.