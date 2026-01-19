Meta Quantum
- Experts
- Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
- Version: 1.0
META QUANTUM EA – Product Description
META QUANTUM EA is built on a unique trading strategy enhanced with machine learning (ML) to support smarter decision-making based on real-time market conditions.
The EA is designed with a simple and clean interface, making it easy for all users to understand and operate.
Performance & Testing
-
Fully tested on Gold (XAUUSD) over the last 5 years
-
Demonstrated stable and consistent performance
-
Designed for medium-frequency trading with controlled risk
Default Settings (Important for Users)
-
Initial Volume (Lot Size):
Set to a safe default.
➜ Users must increase it according to their personal risk tolerance and account size.
-
Take Profit:
Default fixed at 200 points
-
Trading Time Window:
8 hours per day, during the main market volatility period
AI / ML Control Modes
The EA includes AI decision control with three selectable modes:
🔹 Mode 0 – AI OFF
-
No AI intervention
-
Trades rely only on the integrated logic and strategy
-
Expected performance:
-
~84% win rate
-
Medium trading frequency
-
🔹 Mode 1 – Prop Firm Mode
-
AI actively controls:
-
Daily drawdown
-
Maximum capital exposure
-
-
AI filters trades based on market conditions
-
Performance profile:
-
Win rate increased to ~90%
-
Lower trade frequency: ~135 trades per year
-
Designed for prop firm rules and risk limits
-
🔹 Safe Mode (AI-Controlled)
-
Fully AI-moderated risk and trade selection
-
Backtest results:
-
Maximum drawdown: 9%
-
Win rate: 89%
-
-
Designed for conservative and capital-preserving trading
AI Probability Settings
-
0.65 / 0.60 values represent the market probability threshold:
-
These numbers define how confident the AI must be before allowing a trade
-
Higher values = safer trades, fewer entries
-
Lower values = more trades, higher exposure
-
Final Notes
-
META QUANTUM EA is designed for stability, discipline, and controlled growth
-
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account
-
Past performance does not guarantee future resultsJust a heads-up: the backtest in the video is from a GMT +3 broker. Different GMT = different session timing, so results won’t match exactly.
All the best to all users, and trade safely.