Echo Pulse Neural Link

Neural-Link Engine: High-Performance Pattern Projection for MetaTrader 5

The Neural-Link Engine is an advanced technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that utilizes historical pattern recognition to project future price action. Unlike traditional lagging indicators, this system employs a K-Nearest Neighbors (k-NN) inspired approach to identify mathematical similarities in market structure and visualize a potential path forward directly on the chart.

Core Functionality

The engine operates by capturing the "DNA" of the most recent candle sequence through Z-Score Volatility Normalization. It then scans up to 5000 historical bars to find the most statistically correlated period. Once a match is identified, the engine projects the subsequent historical movement onto the current price, providing a visual forecast of the next 12 candles.

Key Features

  • Z-Score Normalization Logic: The bot does not simply look at price points; it analyzes the velocity and volatility of candle shapes, ensuring patterns are identified based on market behavior rather than absolute price levels.

  • Ghost-Candle Visualization: The indicator plots projected future candles—including bodies and wicks—in the "white space" of the chart to the right of the current live candle.

  • Intelligent Neural Dashboard: Features a sleek, semi-transparent HUD that displays the current Neural Bias (Bullish or Bearish) and an Analysis Confidence score based on the mathematical distance of the historical match.

  • Overlay Prevention: The projection logic is coded with a strict temporal offset, ensuring that forecasted candles begin exactly after the current bar and do not obscure live trading data.

  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Optimized to function across various instruments and timeframes by adapting its search parameters to the specific volatility profile of the active chart.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Analysis Depth: Adjustable lookback up to 5000 bars.

  • Pattern Complexity: Configurable input window and projection length.

  • Visual Customization: Full control over dashboard background, bullish projection, and bearish projection colors.

Use Case

The Neural-Link Engine is intended as a decision-support tool for traders looking to identify potential trend continuations or reversals based on historical analogies. It provides a unique "look ahead" perspective that complements standard price action analysis and volume-based strategies.


