Hard STP

Hard STP - Professional Stop Loss & Take Profit Manager

Transform Your Trading with Military-Grade Risk Management

Hard STP is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to eliminate the #1 reason traders fail: poor risk management. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA automatically manages your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with precision and flexibility.

🎯 Why Hard STP?

Most traders enter great trades but exit poorly. Hard STP solves this by automating your exit strategy while giving you complete control over how risk is calculated. No more emotional decisions, no more "should I move my SL?" anxiety.

🚀 Key Features

4 Intelligent Calculation Modes

Choose how you want to manage risk based on your trading style:

  1. Price Distance Mode - Fixed chart price distance (e.g., 4.0 for Gold, 0.0004 for EUR/USD) - same for all lot sizes

  2. Dollar Loss/Profit Mode - Fixed dollar amount risk/reward (e.g., $4 loss max, $8 profit target) - adjusts by lot size

  3. Balance Percentage Mode - Risk/reward as % of account balance (e.g., 2% risk, 4% reward) - professional risk management

  4. Price Percentage Mode - Percentage of entry price (e.g., 0.1% SL, 0.2% TP) - ideal for volatile markets

Breakeven Protection

Automatically moves your SL to breakeven (plus spread plus extra pips) when profit target is reached. Configurable trigger using any of the 4 calculation modes.

Advanced Trailing Stop

  • Standard Mode: Conservative profit protection

  • Aggressive Mode: Tighter trailing (70% distance, 50% step)

  • Fully customizable distance and step parameters

Smart Trade Detection

  • Works on manual trades (no SL/TP set)

  • Works on EA trades

  • Respects user modifications - if you manually change SL, Hard STP backs off

  • Magic number filtering for multi-strategy accounts

💡 Real-World Use Cases

Scalper: Use Price Distance Mode with 3-point SL, 6-point TP on Gold
Day Trader: Use Balance % Mode with 1% risk, 2% reward for consistent risk
Swing Trader: Use Dollar Loss Mode with $50 risk, $150 reward across multiple symbols
Grid Trader: Use Magic Number filtering to manage specific EA trades only

🛡️ Risk Management That Adapts

Unlike fixed-pip EAs, Hard STP understands that:

  • 0.01 lot and 1.0 lot need different SL distances for same dollar risk

  • XAUUSD and EURUSD have different pip values

  • Account balance changes require dynamic risk adjustment

📊 Technical Specifications

  • Symbols: Works on ANY symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)

  • Timeframes: All timeframes supported

  • Lot Sizes: Micro to standard accounts

  • MT5 Compatible: Uses latest MQL5 functions for reliability

  • Broker Friendly: Respects stop level requirements automatically

  • Low Resource: Minimal CPU usage, no heavy calculations

⚙️ Easy Setup

  1. Attach to any chart

  2. Select your calculation mode (Price Distance recommended for beginners)

  3. Set your risk parameters

  4. Enable/disable features as needed

  5. Done! Hard STP manages all trades automatically

🎁 What You Get

  • Complete source code (.ex5)

  • Detailed user manual (PDF)

  • Setup video tutorial

  • Parameter optimization guide

  • Lifetime updates

  • Free support via PM

✅ Perfect For

  • Traders who struggle with exit timing

  • Algorithmic traders running multiple EAs

  • Manual traders wanting automation

  • Prop firm traders needing strict risk rules

  • Anyone serious about protecting profits

🔒 Safety Features

  • User SL modification detection

  • Broker stop level validation

  • Error handling and logging

  • No martingale, no grid multiplication

  • Pure risk management - no new trades opened

💰 Investment Protection

One saved trade pays for Hard STP forever. Stop losing profits to poor exits. Stop getting stopped out by tight SLs. Start trading with confidence.

Hard STP - Because your capital deserves military-grade protection.

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. Always test on demo account first.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

  • Any broker, any account type

  • Minimum deposit: No minimum (works with cent accounts)


Produits recommandés
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Supply and Demand MTFs
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Indicateurs
Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
FREE
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.16 (25)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading profession
ScalpMaster Tool
Devajit Khound
Utilitaires
The Scalp Master tool not only provides proper trade management but also helps a trader to build a proper psychology and discipline to gain consistent results in his trading. It offers  Max loss Limiter ( Risk per position ) and  RPT  limiter  (Risk per trade), Auto calculates Lot size,  CLOSE  multiple trades with single click.  Buy, Sell, Close with default Trend line and Horizontal line , Pips measuring tool, risk reward measuring tool and many other features. This tool offers to place quick
FDP Strong Point new
Yauheni Dashevich
Indicateurs
This indicator shows a candle combination based on dodge, dodge and pin bar. The logic of the pattern is to stand on the side of strength, after uncertainty. The indicator is universal and is useful for trading binary options, forex, ETFs, cryptocurrency, stocks. The indicator supports timeframes from M5 to MN, including non-standard TF presented in MT5. (М5,М6,М10,M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN). The ability to enable and disable TF is implemented. Sound alerts and
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
CrossPulse EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Welcome to the World of Precision Trading! CrossPulse EA is crafted with detailed trading logic to empower you, the trader, with a dynamic and customizable tool. Priced at just $65, this EA is designed for those who wish to refine and optimize trading strategies on their own. Please note, CrossPulse is not pre-optimized—it is built to offer a foundation for your optimization, giving you full control of the strategy. Why Choose CrossPulse? CrossPulse employs a two-pronged strategy using MACD and
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Atlantida
Tetiana Akhmedova
Experts
Meet   Atlantida , your intelligent companion crafted to streamline the swing trading experience in today’s dynamic financial markets. Instead of relying on guesswork, Atlantida integrates proven technical indicators—like Moving Averages (MA) and Average True Range (ATR)—to pinpoint strategic entry and exit points, guiding you effortlessly along the market’s prevailing trends. Designed with both simplicity and adaptability in mind, Atlantida allows you to fine-tune essential parameters—such as s
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur construit les cotations actuelles, qui peuvent être comparées aux cotations historiques et, sur cette base, faire une prévision de l'évolution des prix. L'indicateur dispose d'un champ de texte pour une navigation rapide jusqu'à la date souhaitée. Option : Symbole - sélection du symbole que l'indicateur affichera ; SymbolPeriod - sélection de la période à partir de laquelle l'indicateur prendra des données ; IndicatorColor - couleur de l'indicateur ; HorisontalShift - décalage
Fortune Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver. Why Fortune Pro Excels Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and T
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
Grid Scalper Pro Plus
Meet Shah Kamakumar Suryakant Shah
Experts
GRID SCALPER PRO PLUS v2.2 Institutional Scaling Engine  Turn your MetaTrader 5 into a 24/7 Wealth Machine. Engineered for Stability. Validated for Security. Built for Profit. Most Grid EAs are dangerous. They keep buying until your account hits Margin Call. [b]We fixed that.[/b] Universal Dynamic Risk Guard (UDRG) Mathematical protection that physically blocks trades if your margin gets too tight.  Netting Account Native The only EA optimized for MT5 Netting accounts with millisecond
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Experts
"Universal US100 HFT" est un robot de scalping à haute fréquence conçu pour trader l'indice NASDAQ 100 (US100). Le robot se concentre sur des opérations à court terme, exploitant les fluctuations mineures du marché pour générer des profits. Il n'utilise pas de stratégies risquées telles que le grid ou la martingale, ce qui le rend plus sûr et plus résistant à la volatilité du marché. Caractéristiques principales : Scalping à haute fréquence :   Le robot est conçu pour des opérations rapides avec
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data. Ideal for
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Auric Zenith
Yash Vinod Gondane
Experts
**Auric Zenith EA** combines institutional-grade market analysis with precision trade execution for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe. It's built for traders who demand consistency, intelligent risk management, and professional-level automation—designed for steady, disciplined growth in precious metals trading. Featuring adaptive volatility management and rule-based entry precision, Auric Zenith delivers what serious traders need: reliability, protection, and results. Whether you're building your tradi
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Utilitaires
Vous avez un indicateur qui émet des signaux et vous souhaitez le convertir en Expert ? Avec cet expert vous pouvez le convertir sans avoir à reprogrammer ou adapter votre indicateur, il vous suffit de suivre les étapes pour le configurer correctement : 1) L'indicateur doit se trouver dans le dossier des indicateurs. 2) Vous devez sélectionner avec soin les tampons ACHETER et VENDRE fournis par l'indicateur. 3) Sélectionnez si vous souhaitez prendre toutes les opérations ou uniquement celle
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Vanguard MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145979 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145978 Vanguard – Votre arme tactique pour le trading sur l’US500 (S&P 500) ! Prêt à dominer le S&P 500 (US500) comme un pro ? Vanguard n’est pas un simple EA : c’est votre atout ultime pour le trading sur indices volatils. Cet Expert Advisor de précision combine les cassures du RSI et les sorties de volatilité grâce à l’écart type pour détecter les mouvements dynamiques et sécuris
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Système de Trading Automatisé Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5, basé sur des algorithmes avancés d’analyse de marché et de gestion des risques. L’EA fonctionne en mode entièrement automatique et nécessite une intervention minimale du trader. Attention ! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l’achat afin de recevoir les instructions de configuration ! IMPORTANT : Tous les exemples, captures d’écran et tests sont fournis uniquement à tit
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Conseiller Expert de Trading de Gaps Côté Achat Dynamique Aperçu GapRider EA est un conseiller expert (EA) sophistiqué et adaptatif conçu pour MetaTrader 5, spécialisé dans le trading de gaps côté achat. Cet EA identifie les gaps significatifs du marché et place des ordres d'achat stratégiques, en exploitant un dimensionnement dynamique basé sur la volatilité du marché pour optimiser les entrées et sorties de trades. Avec un ensemble robuste de fonctionnalités, GapRider offre aux t
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Experts
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
Local Trade Clone MT5
Levi Dane Benjamin
Utilitaires
Copy trades locally between MetaTrader terminals with a simple interface and professional risk controls. Use it to mirror trades across accounts, brokers, and platforms in any MT4/MT5 combination. Designed for reliability : supports trade updates such as breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and more. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Important notes Local Trade Copier MT5 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo, please use the User Guide + Demo link above. To copy to MT4, you will n
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Indicateurs
À propos de l'indicateur Ce indicateur est basé sur des simulations de Monte Carlo des prix de clôture d'un instrument financier. Par définition, Monte Carlo est une technique statistique utilisée pour modéliser la probabilité de différents résultats dans un processus impliquant des nombres aléatoires basés sur des résultats observés précédemment. Comment cela fonctionne-t-il ? Ce indicateur génère plusieurs scénarios de prix pour un actif en modélisant les variations de prix aléatoires au fil
Eabotpro Signals
Dany Abou Haidar
Indicateurs
Eabotpro Signals v3.0 A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface. "Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint " Key Features: High-Accuracy Signals : Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions. Smart Trade Panel : Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit trackin
Fuzzy Trend EA
Evgeniy Kornilov
Experts
FuzzyTrendEA - Intelligent Expert Advisor Based on Fuzzy Logic We present to you FuzzyTrendEA - a professional trading Expert Advisor designed for market trend analysis using fuzzy logic algorithms. This expert combines three classic indicators (ADX, RSI, and MACD) into a single intelligent system capable of adapting to changing market conditions. Key Features: Fuzzy logic for trend strength assessment: weak, medium, strong Combined analysis using three indicators with weighted coefficients Full
FREE
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicateurs
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - L'Outil Essentiel pour Maîtriser Votre Trading ## Transformez Votre Trading avec une Vision Complète de Vos Performances en Temps Réel Dans le monde exigeant du trading Forex et CFD, **connaître vos performances en temps réel** n'est pas un luxe, c'est une **nécessité absolue**. Le **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** est bien plus qu'un simple indicateur : c'est votre **tableau de bord professionnel** qui vous donne une vision claire, précise et instantanée de l'état de vo
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (16)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Le Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est presque prêt pour la sortie officielle en version alpha. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en développement et vous pourriez rencontrer de petits bugs. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes, merci de les signaler, vos retours aident à améliorer le logiciel pour tout le monde. Le prix augmentera après 20 ventes. Copies restantes à $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading de
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (108)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Scanner – Analyse multi-actifs des stop-loss basée sur la structure réelle du marché Vue d’ensemble Smart Stop Scanner offre une surveillance professionnelle des niveaux de stop-loss sur de nombreux marchés. Le système identifie automatiquement les zones de stop les plus pertinentes à partir de la structure réelle du marché, des ruptures importantes et de la logique du price action, puis affiche toutes les informations dans un panneau clair, cohérent et optimisé pour les écrans haut
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Manager – Exécution automatique du stop-loss avec une précision professionnelle Présentation Smart Stop Manager est la couche d’exécution de la gamme Smart Stop, conçue pour les traders qui recherchent une gestion du stop-loss structurée, fiable et entièrement automatisée sur plusieurs positions ouvertes. Il surveille en continu toutes les opérations actives, calcule le niveau de stop optimal à l’aide de la logique de structure de marché Smart Stop, puis met à jour les stops automat
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilitaires
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Telegram
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 5 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quels indicateurs et experts advisors compatibles avec les
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Cerberus the Equity Watcher est un outil de gestion des risques qui surveille en permanence la valeur de votre compte et empêche les pertes importantes, qu'elles soient causées par des EA défectueux ou des émotions si vous êtes un trader discrétionnaire. Il est extrêmement utile pour les traders systématiques qui s'appuient sur des EA susceptibles de contenir des bogues ou de ne pas fonctionner correctement dans des conditions de marché inattendues. Cerberus vous permet de définir une valeur min
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitaires
DashPlus est un outil de gestion de trading avancé conçu pour améliorer l'efficacité et la performance de vos transactions sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5. Il offre un ensemble complet de fonctionnalités, incluant le calcul des risques, la gestion des ordres, des systèmes de grilles avancés, des outils basés sur les graphiques et des analyses de performance. Fonctionnalités principales 1. Grille de récupération Implémente un système de grille flexible et de moyenne pour gérer les transactions dan
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilitaires
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Plus de l'auteur
Advanced Scalpers Club
Jaya Patel
Experts
Advanced Scalpers Club Grid Trading System This Expert Advisor supports grid trading for users who open initial positions manually. It manages grid positions with defined risk controls. Core Features Grid Management Detects manual trades and adds grid positions around them. Each manual position has its own grid with a set maximum number of levels (default: 10). Uses ticket numbers to separate grids for different base trades. Sets grid step as a percentage of price. Prevents duplicate positions
FREE
Swift Sniper
Jaya Patel
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
SWIFT SNIPER COMBO — Advanced Trading Signal Indicator (Non-Repainting) Short Pitch: A precision entry system that fuses a fast/slow MA crossover with robust swing-pivot confirmation to deliver high-probability signals, clear TP/SL levels, and realtime alerts — built for traders who want clean, non-repainting signals and practical risk management. What It Does (Quick Overview) SWIFT SNIPER COMBO combines a smoothed moving-average crossover engine with a swing-pivot detector. Signals are only gen
FREE
Start Time
Jaya Patel
Indicateurs
VPS Terminal Restart Detection & Monitoring for MetaTrader Users Understanding the Need for VPS Restart Monitoring When running MetaTrader 5 (MT5) or MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisors on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), detecting terminal restarts is critical for maintaining continuous automated trading operations. VPS servers can restart unexpectedly due to maintenance, updates, system failures, or resource management processes. Without proper monitoring, traders may discover hours later that t
FREE
Trade Analyst
Jaya Patel
Utilitaires
Trade Analyst is a multi‑symbol performance dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that shows you, in one clean panel, how every symbol in your portfolio is really performing since a chosen start date. It is designed for grid, basket and multi‑pair algorithmic traders who need fast, reliable stats directly on the chart without digging through history or exporting to Excel. ​ What Trade Analyst shows Per‑symbol closed PnL and number of closed trades from your selected start date Per‑symbol open PnL and numbe
FREE
Swift sniper mql4
Jaya Patel
Indicateurs
SWIFT SNIPER COMBO combines a smoothed moving-average crossover engine with a swing-pivot detector. Signals are only generated when both engines agree: the trend direction from the MA system and a structural swing low/high confirmation from the pivot detector. This multi-layer check reduces noise and filters out weak moves. Key Benefits Dual Confirmation Logic:   Crossover + structural pivot reduces false entries. Non-Repainting:   Signals use confirmed bar data (i-1 vs i-2), so arrows and level
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis