Professional FX Trading Dashboard

The Institutional Overlay v11.5 + PD is a high-performance technical suite designed for traders who follow Institutional Order Flow and SMC (Smart Money Concepts). It transforms a standard chart into a data-rich command center by automating the identification of the PD Matrix (Premium vs. Discount zones).

Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this system uses real-time price action to define the current "Dealing Range," allowing traders to identify exactly where the market is overextended and where institutional "fair value" resides. It combines this structural analysis with a sophisticated Visual Dashboard that monitors trend intensity, momentum, and account health in a single, non-intrusive interface.

2. Key Features

On-Chart PD Matrix (Price Structure)

Dynamic Dealing Range: Automatically identifies the absolute High and Low of the last 100 bars (user-adjustable).

Premium/Discount Shading: Visually separates the chart into "Sell" (Premium) and "Buy" (Discount) zones.

Equilibrium (EQ) Calibration: A dashed gray line marks the exact 50% level, the pivot point for institutional value.

External Labels: Right-aligned "SELL ZONE" and "BUY ZONE" labels sit outside the price action for a clutter-free view.

The Strategic Dashboard (Analytics)

Session Tracker: Auto-detects Tokyo, London, and New York sessions with color-coded alerts for high-volatility "Overlaps."

Momentum Monitor: Real-time RSI tracking with "Overbought/Oversold" visual status.

Trend Intensity (ADX): Filters out "choppy" markets by highlighting when trend strength exceeds the 25-level threshold.

Bar Persistence: A precision countdown timer for the current candle, critical for traders who entry only on candle closes.

Account & Risk Management

Live Unrealized P/L: Monitors floating profit/loss with color shifts (Green/Red).

Spread Tracker: Displays live market spread in points, warning you when liquidity is low.

3. How To Use (Trading Strategy)

To get the most out of this tool, follow the Institutional Value Flow:

Define the Range: Look at the PD Boxes. If the price is in the Premium (Red) Zone, you should only be looking for Sell setups. If in the Discount (Green) Zone, only Buy setups. Verify Context: Check the Active Session on the dashboard. The most reliable moves occur during the London or New York sessions. Confirm Momentum: For a Buy : Wait for price to hit the Discount Zone and the RSI to show "Oversold."

For a Sell: Wait for price to hit the Premium Zone and the RSI to show "Overbought." Check Trend Strength: If the ADX is above 25, the move has "legs" and you can aim for the opposite side of the range. If ADX is low, expect price to stall at the EQ (Equilibrium) Line.

4. FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q: When do the zones update?

A: The zones update in two ways:

Immediately: If price breaks the current 100-bar high or low, the box expands to follow it. On Candle Close: Every time a new bar starts, the oldest bar in the 100-bar history is dropped. If that old bar was the High or Low, the zone will "snap" to the next available peak/trough.

Q: Does this indicator repaint?

A: No. The indicator uses historical high/low data. While the boxes expand as new highs are made (which is the definition of a moving range), the past zones are locked to the bar data. It does not "predict" price; it measures current structural reality.

Q: Why are the labels on the right side?

A: They are projected into the future "empty space" of the chart. This ensures that the labels never cover up the current live candle or price action, allowing you to see your entry triggers clearly.

Q: Can I use this on any timeframe?

A: Yes. On M1 or M5, it shows "Scalping Ranges." On H4 or Daily, it shows "Swing Dealing Ranges." The PD_Lookback setting allows you to customize how much history defines your "range."

Q: How do I remove the boxes quickly?

A: Simply remove the indicator from the chart. The OnDeinit logic is hardcoded to instantly delete every object (boxes, lines, and text) so your chart remains clean.