Propulsion Block Indicator for MT4

Propulsion Block Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Propulsion Block Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced market analysis tool designed to identify price transitions and key liquidity concentration zones. It detects critical order block levels that overlap with Supply and Demand areas, helping traders better understand institutional price behavior and market intent.

Propulsion Blocks form after an order block is created and become valid when the price retraces back into that zone.

  • Bullish order blocks are displayed in green
  • Bearish order blocks appear in red
  • Propulsion blocks are highlighted using lighter color tones for clearer visualization

 

Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Liquidity – Smart Money

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal & Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping & Day Trading

Markets

Forex, Cryptocurrency, Stocks

 

Indicator Overview

The Propulsion Block Indicator identifies the final candle that revisits an order block to mitigate price inefficiencies and absorb market liquidity. When price re-enters these zones, it often resumes movement in the dominant market direction.

This real-time indicator helps traders spot:

  • High-probability entry points
  • Logical exit zones
  • Institutional liquidity grabs and price reactions

Whenever the price interacts with a propulsion block, the indicator updates instantly to reflect new market conditions.

 

Bullish Propulsion Block Example

On a USD/JPY 1-hour chart, when price retraces into a bullish order block (green zone), a strong reversal candle forms a light green propulsion block. This reaction signals liquidity absorption and often leads to continued upward movement, presenting a favorable long entry opportunity.

 

Bearish Propulsion Block Example

On a EUR/USD 4-hour chart, price pulls back into a bearish order block (red zone), indicating potential liquidity mitigation. The formation of a light red propulsion block marks a key reversal area, from which price typically resumes its downward trend—confirming a short-selling setup.

 

Indicator Settings

  • Display Options – Customize visual elements on the chart
  • Theme Settings – Adjust background and color schemes
  • General Parameters – Control core indicator behavior
  • Trend Visibility – Enable or disable propulsion block trend display

 

Final Thoughts

The Propulsion Block Indicator for MT4 is a robust solution for identifying liquidity-based reversals and institutional market turning points. It is especially effective for scalpers and day traders who follow ICT and Smart Money concepts, offering precise and high-probability trading setups across multiple markets.

