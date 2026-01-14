Risk Based Lot Panel
- Utilitaires
- Jiho Kim
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
1. Overview
This panel is a practical utility designed to manage your risk effectively. It automatically calculates the ideal lot size based on your account equity and a pre-defined risk percentage, allowing you to focus entirely on price action rather than manual calculations.
2. Key Features
Smart Lot Calculation: The tool determines the precise lot size by analyzing your current equity, risk settings, and the distance to your stop loss.
Visual Trade Planning: It draws stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) lines directly on the chart, providing a clear visual of your risk-to-reward ratio before you commit to a trade.
Execution Safety: Includes a confirmation popup to prevent accidental entries, along with optional filters like maximum position limits and free margin checks.
Flexible Target Logic: You can set profit targets by percentage or a specific dollar amount. It also supports both hard (server-side) and virtual (stealth) orders.
3. Interface & Controls
- Order Panel: Displays the calculated lot size in real-time with responsive Buy and Sell buttons.
- Close All: A dedicated button to instantly flatten all open positions for the current symbol.
- Optimization: The dashboard is designed to be lightweight, updating only when necessary to keep CPU usage at a minimum.
4. Input Parameters
[Risk Settings]
- InpPercent: Stop loss distance from the entry price (%).
- InpAllocation: Percentage of equity to risk per trade.
- InpMaxPositions: Limit for open positions per symbol (0 = unlimited).
- InpUseFreeMargin: Enable/disable margin availability checks.
[Order & Target Settings]
- InpSendHardSL/TP: Toggle whether to send orders to the broker server.
- InpTPMode: Choose between percentage or monetary target modes.
- InpTPValue: Your target value based on the selected mode.
5. Requirements & Setup
- Tested and optimized primarily for the IC Markets environment.
- Ensure the "Algo Trading" button is toggled ON in your MT5 terminal for the panel to function.
- Once purchased, you can find the tool under the Expert Advisors section in your Navigator window.