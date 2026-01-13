Green Man

Green Man is an advanced multi-strategy algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a "Tri-Unit" architecture, combining intraday momentum, trend following, and breakout logic into a single cohesive expert advisor. By diversifying across three distinct execution "Units," the system aims to capture profits in various market conditions while maintaining strict risk controls.

FIX SL TP , NO MARTINGALE

The Three Core Strategies

1. Unit Alpha: Intraday Momentum

Logic: Uses a high-frequency filter to identify strong momentum bursts.

Execution: Specifically targets the Asian and London sessions.

Safety: Features a daily trade limit (2 trades max) to prevent over-trading and an optional Break-Even function to protect capital.

2. Unit Bravo: Trend Following

Logic: Operates only when the long-term trend is Bullish.

Trigger: Executes trades based on a breakout of the Asian High Range .

Management: Uses a "Basket Profit" exit system, closing groups of trades once a collective point target is reached.

3. Unit Charlie: Daily Breakout

Logic: A classic volatility breakout strategy.

Trigger: It monitors Yesterday’s High; when the price breaches this level from below, the EA enters a long position to capture the daily expansion.

Key Features

Dynamic Lot Sizing: Unit Alpha includes an optional "Dynamic Lot" feature that scales position sizes based on account balance growth.

Hard Friday Exit: To avoid weekend gaps and low liquidity, the EA features a mandatory "Hard Exit" at 22:00 every Friday.

Premium Visual Dashboard: A sleek, real-time UI displays the status of all three units, current trend direction, and total account equity directly on the chart.

Margin Protection: Integrated safety checks ensure the EA never attempts to open a position without sufficient free margin (including a 15% safety buffer).

Recommended Setup Minimum Balance: $500 USD OR CENT ACCOUNT

Account Type: Low-Spread Raw account (highly recommended for Gold )

Timeframe: M5 (Best balance for Trend and Breakout detection)

