Unicorn Indicator for MT5

Unicorn Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Unicorn Indicator is an advanced analytical tool developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It is designed to identify price gaps and highlight them on the chart through the use of Breaker Blocks. A Breaker Block refers to an Order Block that is initially breached but later transforms into a strong support or resistance zone when price returns to it.

A Unicorn Zone is formed when a Breaker Block aligns with a Fair Value Gap (FVG). The indicator visually represents these zones as rectangular areas on the chart, marking bullish Unicorn Zones in green and bearish Unicorn Zones in red.

Indicator Specifications

Feature Description Category ICT – Smart Money Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Time Frame Multi-Time Frame Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading Markets Cryptocurrency – Forex – Stocks – Commodities

Indicator Overview

The Unicorn Indicator applies a zigzag-based methodology to analyze market swing highs and lows. When a Breaker Block overlaps with a price gap, the indicator automatically identifies and plots the corresponding Unicorn Zone on the chart.

These zones represent key price areas where reversals or continuations are more likely to occur. As a result, the indicator is especially useful for traders who incorporate ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into their trading strategies.

Unicorn Indicator in an Uptrend

On the XAU/USD 1-hour chart, a strong bullish move breaks an existing Order Block, turning it into a Breaker Block. When this Breaker Block coincides with a Fair Value Gap, a bullish Unicorn Zone is formed and highlighted by the indicator.

A price retracement back into this zone often creates favorable conditions for entering long (buy) positions.

Unicorn Indicator in a Downtrend

On the Ethereum (ETH) 4-hour chart, an Order Block is broken by a sharp market move, converting it into a Breaker Block. When this Breaker Block aligns with an FVG, the indicator establishes a bearish Unicorn Zone on the chart.

A price revisit to this area may signal a high-probability opportunity for short (sell) trades.

Indicator Settings

· Chart & Object Theme: Light background recommended for optimal visibility

· Historical Candle Analysis: Evaluates the most recent 1,000 candles

· Object Prefix: Fully customizable for easier chart organization

· Trend Display Options:

o Level 1 trends: Enabled

o Level 2 trends: Enabled for enhanced trend detail

Conclusion

The Unicorn Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful market analysis tool designed for liquidity-based trading strategies. By identifying Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and Breaker Blocks, and highlighting their convergence as Unicorn Zones, it provides traders with precise and actionable trading insights. This indicator is particularly effective for advanced traders seeking accuracy within ICT and Smart Money Trading frameworks.