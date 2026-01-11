Smart Reversal Dashboard
- Indicateurs
- Minh Phuong Phung
- Version: 1.0
Smart Reversal Dashboard Indicator
Description:
A powerful multi-indicator reversal signal system that combines RSI, MACD, and Stochastic oscillators to identify potential trend reversal points. The indicator displays buy/sell signals with arrows on the chart and includes a real-time dashboard showing current indicator values and market conditions.
Key Features:
• Multi-Indicator Analysis: Combines RSI, MACD, and Stochastic for reliable reversal signals
• Visual Signals: Green arrows for buy signals, red arrows for sell signals
• Real-Time Dashboard: Shows current RSI, MACD, and Stochastic values with color-coded signals
• Customizable Signal Filtering: Adjust minimum signals required (1-3 indicators) to control signal frequency
• Noise Reduction: Minimum bars between signals filter to avoid overcrowded charts
• Alert System: Optional alerts for new signals
• Fully Customizable: All indicator parameters and levels can be adjusted
How to Use:
1. Basic Setup:
- Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart
- Default settings work well for most timeframes
- Enable "Show Dashboard" to see real-time indicator values
2. Signal Sensitivity:
- Min_Signals = 1: Most signals (requires 1 of 3 indicators to confirm)
- Min_Signals = 2: Balanced signals (default, requires 2 of 3 indicators)
- Min_Signals = 3: Fewer, high-quality signals (requires all 3 indicators)
3. Noise Filter:
- Min_Bars_Between_Signals: Set minimum candles between signals (default: 15)
- Increase value for fewer signals (20-30 for less noise)
- Decrease value for more signals (10-15 for more opportunities)
4. Indicator Levels:
- RSI_Oversold (default: 30): Below this level triggers buy condition
- RSI_Overbought (default: 70): Above this level triggers sell condition
- Stoch_Oversold (default: 20): Stochastic buy threshold
- Stoch_Overbought (default: 80): Stochastic sell threshold
5. Dashboard:
- Shows current signal status (WAITING/BUY ZONE/SELL ZONE)
- Displays real-time Bid/Ask prices
- Color-coded indicator values for quick analysis
Signal Logic:
• BUY Signal: Requires minimum signals when RSI/MACD/Stochastic show oversold conditions with bullish crossover
• SELL Signal: Requires minimum signals when RSI/MACD/Stochastic show overbought conditions with bearish crossover
Recommended Settings:
• Scalping (M1-M5): Min_Signals = 1, Min_Bars_Between_Signals = 10
• Day Trading (M15-H1): Min_Signals = 2, Min_Bars_Between_Signals = 15 (default)
• Swing Trading (H4-D1): Min_Signals = 2-3, Min_Bars_Between_Signals = 20-30
Best Pairs:
Works well on all major pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD
Tips:
• Combine with price action analysis for better entry timing
• Use higher timeframes for stronger signals
• Adjust levels based on market volatility
• Enable alerts for real-time notifications
Version: 1.00