Market Exhaustion

Market Exhaustion Indicator measures directional persistence in price movements to identify where trends lose momentum. Unlike other oscillators, this measures direction of price movement (up +1, down-1, flat=0) within the selected period, completely ignoring magnitude of price changes. Based on selected Period, High readings signify potential exhaustion.
The weighted calculation emphasizes recent price direction, making it less to prone to fail in rapid price movements.

LinearRegressionVolume Profile
The Linear Regression Volume Profile indicator combines linear regression analysis with volume distribution profiling to create a sophisticated market structure visualization tool. The foundation begins with linear regression calculation across a specified number of historical bars, computing both the slope (tilt) and y-intercept values that define the trend line's trajectory through price action. This regression line serves as the central axis around which volume distribution is analyzed, autom
Elliot Wave Oscillator mql5
Oscillateur Elliott - Un outil d'analyse de momentum qui détecte les retournements de tendance à travers les motifs de convergence des moyennes mobiles. L'indicateur affiche des histogrammes bleus pour le momentum haussier et des histogrammes rouges pour les conditions baissières, tout en traçant automatiquement des lignes de tendance entre les pics et vallées significatifs. Système d'Alertes : Choisissez entre deux modes - Les Alertes de Barre Actuelle (alertsOnCurrent = true) se déclenchent im
Solarwind No Repaint mt5
Le Solarwind No Repaint est un oscillateur technique qui applique la Transformation de Fisher aux données de prix normalisées, créant un indicateur basé sur histogramme qui identifie les points de retournement potentiels du marché. Cet indicateur convertit les mouvements de prix en distribution normale gaussienne, rendant les motifs cycliques et les changements de momentum plus visibles pour les traders. Fonctionnement L'indicateur traite les données de prix à travers plusieurs étapes computatio
FNCD mt5
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller L'indicateur FNCD constitue un outil avancé d'analyse technique qui combine la transformation de Fisher avec la normalisation statistique des prix pour créer un oscillateur sophistiqué. La base commence par la normalisation du score Z, où les données de prix sont standardisées en calculant combien d'écarts-types le prix actuel se situe de sa moyenne mobile sur une période spécifiée. Ce processus de normalisation transforme
FNCD Indicator
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller The FNCD indicator represents an advanced technical analysis tool that combines Fisher transformation with statistical price normalization to create a sophisticated oscillator. The foundation begins with Z-score normalization, where price data is standardized by calculating how many standard deviations the current price sits from its moving average over a specified period. This normalization process transforms raw price mov
Gamma Buyers Sellers pressure
L'Indicateur de Pression Acheteurs-Vendeurs affiche le sentiment du marché sur plusieurs timeframes de M1 à D1. Il calcule les pourcentages de pression d'achat et de vente en utilisant une analyse de momentum de moyennes mobiles sur une période configurable. Le panneau visuel montre des barres de progression avec la force acheteuse en sarcelle et la dominance vendeuse en rouge, accompagnées de valeurs en pourcentage lorsque significatives. Chaque timeframe inclut une mesure de force de tendance
MTF Levels And Moving Averages
MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
Mean Reversion Indicator mt4
L'indicateur High Low Cloud Trend est un outil d'analyse technique basé sur les canaux qui identifie la direction de la tendance et les opportunités de retour à la moyenne grâce à des limites de prix adaptatives. Le système fonctionne en calculant le plus haut le plus élevé et le plus bas le plus bas sur une période de rétrospection spécifiée, créant des limites de canal externes qui définissent la plage de prix globale. Un canal interne secondaire utilise une période plus courte (un quart de la
Solarwind No Repaint
Il Solarwind No Repaint è un oscillatore tecnico che applica la Trasformazione di Fisher ai dati di prezzo normalizzati, creando un indicatore basato su istogramma che identifica potenziali punti di svolta del mercato. Questo indicatore converte i movimenti di prezzo in una distribuzione normale gaussiana, rendendo i pattern ciclici e i cambiamenti di momentum più visibili ai trader. Come Funziona L'indicatore elabora i dati di prezzo attraverso diversi passaggi computazionali: Analisi Alto-Bass
RSI Better Version mt4
Le Better RSI est une version améliorée de l'indice de force relative (RSI) traditionnel qui intègre une pondération de l'indice directionnel moyen (ADX) pour résoudre l'une des faiblesses fondamentales du RSI classique : les faux signaux pendant les marchés à forte tendance. Le problème avec le RSI traditionnel L'oscillateur RSI standard, développé par J. Welles Wilder Jr., mesure l'amplitude des changements de prix récents pour évaluer les conditions de surachat ou de survente. Cependant, pend
Moon Sniper
L'indicateur MOON SNIPER est un outil de détection de cassures qui combine l'analyse de l'action des prix avec les mathématiques de la Distribution Gaussienne pour identifier des points d'entrée à haute probabilité dans le trading forex. Mécanisme Principal : L'indicateur calcule les niveaux de support et de résistance en utilisant la distribution statistique des prix plutôt que les points pivots traditionnels. Il applique les principes de la Distribution Gaussienne pour déterminer où le prix es
Bandana
Trois systèmes de bandes RSI séparés affichés simultanément sur votre graphique pour une analyse complète du marché. Chaque système calcule des niveaux de support et résistance basés sur les valeurs RSI avec des périodes et seuils personnalisables. L'indicateur fournit des signaux de trading visuels à travers des marqueurs flèches lorsque le prix franchit les bandes calculées. Les signaux longs apparaissent quand le prix monte au-dessus de la bande inférieure après avoir été en dessous, tandis q
Ashod Scalper
Ashod Scalper -  Oscillator of a Moving Average MACD Strategy This indicator calculates MACD from Oscillator of a Moving Average  values to identify precise scalping entry points. The system detects momentum shifts when the fast exponential moving average crosses the slow exponential moving average, then filters these signals through a secondary signal line smoothing. Arrows appear on the chart at the exact moment of crossover, with green arrows marking long entries below candles and red arrows
MT5 Candles
Candles is a comprehensive chart visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms how traders view price action. Instead of displaying standard candlesticks, this indicator plots price bars using over 34 different moving average calculations, along with the traditional Heiken Ashi chart and the renowned Kagi chart. This unique approach provides traders with smoothed price visualization that filters out market noise while maintaining critical trend information. What Makes Candles Differen
Kagi Indicator
Indicateur Kagi Avancé avec Adaptation ATR et Alertes Intelligentes Transformez votre analyse des prix avec cet indicateur Kagi professionnel qui filtre le bruit du marché et met en évidence les véritables changements de tendance. Basé sur les méthodes traditionnelles japonaises de graphiques des marchés du riz des années 1870, cet outil se concentre uniquement sur les mouvements de prix significatifs tout en ignorant les fluctuations temporelles. Fonctionnalités Principales: Méthodes Duales de
Simple And Unique Tool
Trading Utility with Integrated AI Demo In Comments. A comprehensive trading assistant that puts control at your fingertips. The tool streamlines order execution and position management while offering intelligent support through multiple AI providers. TRADE - Execute long and short positions with hedge capabilities. Configure stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels with precision. Place pending orders and manage volume settings. The interface supports both MARKET and HEDGE modes with adjusta
RSI Better Version mt5
Le Better RSI est une version améliorée de l'indice de force relative (RSI) traditionnel qui intègre une pondération de l'indice directionnel moyen (ADX) pour résoudre l'une des faiblesses fondamentales du RSI classique : les faux signaux pendant les marchés à forte tendance. Le problème avec le RSI traditionnel L'oscillateur RSI standard, développé par J. Welles Wilder Jr., mesure l'amplitude des changements de prix récents pour évaluer les conditions de surachat ou de survente. Cependant, pend
Better Winner Oscillator
L'Oscillateur Winner est un indicateur de momentum pondéré par le volume qui mesure la force du marché entre 0 et 100. Cet outil technique combine l'action des prix avec les données de volume pour fournir aux traders des signaux plus clairs sur les changements de tendance potentiels et les conditions du marché. L'indicateur utilise deux paramètres principaux - Periods et SmoothingPeriod. Le paramètre Periods contrôle la fenêtre de rétrospection pour les calculs, tandis que SmoothingPeriod déterm
