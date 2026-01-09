Sigma Reversion Master MT5

Sigma Reversion Master MT5 is an elite Expert Advisor designed specifically to pass Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, etc.) and manage institutional capital.

The EA utilizes the Sigma 3.0 Statistical Reversion strategy, identifying extreme market exhaustion points through Bollinger Bands with optimized deviations.

Performance Highlights:

  • Net Profit: $5,867.00 USD in 6 months.

  • ROI: +58.6% on a $10,000 initial capital.

  • Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss. No Martingale or Grid strategies.

  • Protection: Includes automatic Breakeven to lock in profits early.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: EURUSD.

  • Timeframe: M15.

  • Settings: Use the included .set file for Sigma 3.0 deviation.

  • *** IMPORTANT NOTE FOR THE TESTER *** The EA performed 464 successful trades on EURUSD H1. The 'No Money' error on M1 is just a stress test result. The EA is strictly optimized for EURUSD M15.

Callidus Simple
Mate Patrik Toth
5 (1)
Experts
I am Callidus Simple. I am Your Specialized Gold Trading Framework. Hello, Trader. I am a specialized, powerful version of the Callidus trading framework, engineered and optimized for one purpose: to master the unique and volatile personality of the Gold market (XAUUSD). I am not a crippled demo. I am a fully-featured Expert Advisor, containing the same sophisticated,   dual-engine adaptive core   as my Ultimate sibling. The only difference? My focus is singular—on Gold—and my decisions are bas
FREE
Doperman Scalper
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
1 (1)
Experts
DOPERMAN SCALPER V1.0 - SYSTÈME DE TRADING PROFESSIONNEL ROBOT DE SCALPING INTELLIGENT RÉVOLUTIONNAIRE AVEC GESTION DES RISQUES ALIMENTÉE PAR L'IA POURQUOI DOPERMAN SCALPER SE DÉMARQUE-T-IL ? DOPERMAN SCALPER V1.0   n'est pas simplement un autre robot de trading : c'est un   système de trading sophistiqué   qui combine   les principes du martingale   avec   une gestion des risques de niveau militaire . Conçu pour les traders sérieux qui exigent des profits constants avec   une protection
FREE
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA est un robot de trading sophistiqué conçu pour la plateforme MetaTrader 5. Il est spécifiquement développé pour le trading de la   paire de devises AUDUSD sur l'horizon de temps H1 . L'EA emploie une stratégie multi-indicateurs qui vise à identifier et à capitaliser sur les retournements et corrections potentiels du marché. L'un des axes principaux de sa conception est une gestion robuste du risque, intégrant un dimensionnement dynamique des lots et plusieurs nive
Momentum Shift EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
EA Momentum Shift EA Momentum Shift   est un système de trading automatisé développé spécifiquement pour la paire   USDJPY   sur l'horizon de temps   H1 . Sa stratégie principale repose sur l'identification des points de retournement potentiels du marché et sur l'exploitation des changements de momentum. L'EA est conçu pour opérer sur une base de contre-tendance, cherchant à entrer des transactions lorsque la direction actuelle du marché montre des signes d'épuisement. En analysant une combinais
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Experts
Trading Forex Automatisé avec un Accent sur la Gestion des Risques Ceci est une traduction générée par IA pour votre langue. Veuillez noter que des erreurs peuvent être présentes. (Fichiers/Paramètres Mis à Jour dans la Communauté DFX MQL5, lien ci-dessous) Libérez la Puissance des Croisements EMA avec une Approche Disciplinée de la Rentabilité EMA Pro de DFX est un conseiller expert Forex (EA) puissant et convivial, conçu pour automatiser vos stratégies de trading. Il est basé sur une stratégi
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Tyr AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Bonjour les traders, j'ai conçu cet outil avec des résultats réels de manière rigoureuse, outil basé sur plusieurs de mes stratégies précédentes, en l'adaptant au marché Forex, Tyr AI, avec la puissance du Dieu de l'ordre, un système neuronal d'apprentissage automatique basé sur l'IA pour faire une analyse approfondie du marché du scalping un EA solide pour bien gérer le marché officiel EURUSD, en analysant le marché pour faire des entrées à des niveaux professionnels sans couverture, sans mart
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Experts
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
Qora
Sergej Maehler
Experts
QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, Q ORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions , while comprehensive risk management including n
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (5)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der Aurum Sentinel Pro ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den P
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
QuantCore GT
Arseny Potyekhin
3.27 (11)
Experts
QuantCore GT L'EA QuantCore GT est un système de trading avancé conçu pour maîtriser les complexités du marché Forex grâce à une combinaison inégalée d'intelligence pilotée par l'IA et de stratégies basées sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1, le dernier GPT-4.5, des modèles sophistiqués d'apprentissage automatique et une approche Big Data de pointe, QuantCore GT atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d'adaptabilité et d'efficacité dans le trading. Cet Expert Advisor (EA) se distingue par
STF Shadow Timer FX
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
Experts
Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Experts
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
News History Analyzer
Szabo Bence
Experts
Améliorez vos décisions de trading avec l'outil d'analyse des actualités, un plugin avancé conçu pour vous tenir pleinement informé des derniers événements économiques, directement à partir de votre graphique. Cet outil expert superpose les actualités de la semaine en cours directement sur vos graphiques, afin que vous puissiez rester au courant des événements qui font bouger le marché sans avoir à changer d'écran. Avec une interface utilisateur intuitive et conviviale, vous pouvez parcourir s
MA Fly EURUSD mt5
Sebastian Furmanek
Experts
Backtest from   2003-2019 MetaQuotes Data Every Tick Mode EA created for EURUSD H1 Open  transaction based on MA and Volume Close transaction based on RSI or take profit One transaction at the time. No adding position, no martingale, no grid. My recommendations: For "safe mode" i recommend 0.1 lot per 10000USD For "risky mode" i recommend 0.5 lot per 10000USD Personally i use 0.3 lot per 10000 USD Fell free to increase lot size while you earn. This EA does not open transaction everyday, b
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Experts
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
Indices Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
Le Robot Ultime pour les Prop Firms et les Traders Particuliers (US30, NAS100, US500) - Un abonnement simple de 34 $/mois. Fatigué de manquer les mouvements rentables sur les principaux indices ? Vous avez du mal avec les règles de drawdown des prop firms ? Laissez un outil professionnel faire le gros du travail. Indices Pulse est un puissant Expert Advisor entièrement automatisé pour MetaTrader 5, méticuleusement conçu pour conquérir la volatilité des indices mondiaux. Ce n'est pas juste un aut
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
Experts
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
CRT Advanced
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
Experts
SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Experts
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
QS Dual Impulse Yen
Lucas Leibl
Experts
QS Dual-Impulse Yen The  QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen  is a Expert Advisor designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the  M15 timeframe . It combines a dynamic  RSI action signal  with a Bulls Power momentum filter  to generate selective, entries in trending and impulsive markets. An additional  RSI trend module  manages exits and helps avoid overstaying in weak moves. Strategy Key Facts Entry Logic The RSI action signal and Bulls Power module both produce internal decision values. These values
Ladder Trend
Chao Wang Pan
Experts
Strategy Description: This EA is a trend EA. The idea is the simplest trading method of chasing up and down. It is used to cut off losses in time with mobile stop loss to make profits run. This EA mainly trades EURUSD and XAUUSD. Parameter settings: Transaction: EA will only work if Transaction=true. Lots: Single hand count, it is recommended to order 1 standard hand at 10000USD, i.e. 0.1 hand at 1000USD. Maxi_point: Maximum point difference limit. It depends on the decimal number of gold quotat
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Awesome Cloud
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
