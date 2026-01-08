Quant Range Breacher: Advanced Range Breakout Engine

Quant Range Breacher is a high-precision automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. It specializes in capitalizing on price volatility following a period of consolidation. By identifying the established range during early market hours, the EA positions itself to catch the high-momentum breakouts that typically define the day's trend.

Unlike high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid, Quant Range Breacher utilizes a genuine technical breakout approach with strict risk management, OCO (One Cancels Other) logic, and professional-grade price normalization.

Core Trading Philosophy

The market often establishes a "range of interest" during the Asian session and early London open. Quant Range Breacher monitors the high and low of this specific time window (03:00 – 12:00) and prepares for a volatility spike. When price breaches these levels, the EA enters the market with the momentum, aiming for a high Reward-to-Risk ratio.

Key Technical Features

Precision Entry Engine: Built-in price normalization ensures all orders align with the broker’s Tick Size and Stops Level, virtually eliminating "Invalid Price" errors.

Smart Margin Validation: The EA performs a real-time check of your free margin before sending orders. If the account lacks the required funds, it prevents the trade and logs a warning.

OCO (One Cancels Other): Once a breakout direction is confirmed and a position is opened, the opposing pending order is immediately deleted to protect the account from whipsaws.

Dynamic Partial Take Profit: Secure profits early by closing a percentage of the position (e.g., 50%) at a predefined target, while letting the remainder run to the final Take Profit.

Automated Daily Liquidation: To avoid overnight swap risks and market gaps, all positions are automatically closed at 03:00 the following day, ensuring a fresh start for the next cycle.

Full Settings Explanation

Range Settings

Start Time / End Time: Defines the window for calculating the range (Default: 03:00 - 12:00).

Range Color: Custom visual box drawn on the chart for easy monitoring.

Risk Management

Lot Size: Fixed lot size for every trade.

Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA to manage its own trades.

Margin Check: Automatic validation of account balance before entry.

Order & Entry Settings

StopLimitBuffer: Points added/subtracted from the High/Low to filter out market noise.

StopLoss: Protection level in points.

Partial TP: Profit target in points where a portion of the lot is closed.

Final TP: Ultimate profit target for the remaining volume.

OCO Logic: Ensures only one direction is traded per session when set to false.

Setup Instructions

Installation: Place the Quant Range Breacher.mq5 file into your MQL5/Experts folder. Chart Setup: Attach the EA to the EURUSD chart (Timeframe: H1). Algo Trading: Ensure the "Algo Trading" button at the top of your MT5 terminal is green. Wait and Watch: The EA will automatically draw the range box and set pending orders at the designated End Time.

Risk Warning

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is provided "as is" without any guarantees or warranties. The developer, Sakinah Cakraw, is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software. Past performance, as shown in backtesting reports, is not a reliable indicator of future results.