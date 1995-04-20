VWAP Viper Early Signal System

VWAP Viper - Early Signal System

Strike Before the Market Moves

VWAP Viper is an advanced fractal-based indicator that provides early warning signals before traditional fractal patterns fully confirm. By combining VWAP analysis, dual EMA filters, and fractal detection, this system helps traders identify high-probability entry points across multiple timeframes.

Key Features

Early Warning System The indicator displays two types of signals: pending signals that appear as fractals begin to form, and confirmed signals when the full 5-bar pattern completes. This dual-signal approach allows traders to prepare for potential entries 1-2 bars in advance.

Multi-Timeframe Adaptive Technology When AutoAdjust mode is enabled, the indicator automatically optimizes EMA periods, lookback bars, and buffer settings based on your current timeframe. Pre-configured profiles are included for M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes, though manual customization is always available.

Triple Filter System

  • VWAP with dynamic standard deviation bands
  • Dual EMA trend confirmation (Fast and Slow periods)
  • Classic 5-bar fractal pattern recognition
  • Optional VWAP position filter for additional confirmation

Professional Dashboard A clear on-chart information panel displays current EMA values, VWAP level, trend direction, and real-time signal formation status. All essential trading information is visible at a glance without cluttering your chart.

Customizable Alert System Built-in popup notifications inform you when new signals appear, ensuring you never miss potential trading opportunities even when away from your charts.

How It Works

The indicator identifies classic fractal patterns where price creates a clear high or low point surrounded by lower highs or higher lows. Unlike traditional fractal indicators that only display signals after confirmation, VWAP Viper shows pending signals as patterns begin to develop.

Pending signals appear when the left side of a fractal pattern is established, giving advance notice of potential entries. These transition to confirmed signals once the full 5-bar pattern completes and all filter conditions are met.

The EMA trend filter ensures signals align with the broader price momentum, while the VWAP filter can be enabled to focus on trades in the direction of institutional flow. The fractal buffer setting helps filter out noise in ranging markets.

Suitable For

  • Scalpers working on M15 and M30 timeframes
  • Intraday traders using H1 charts
  • Swing traders operating on H4 and D1 timeframes
  • Traders of all experience levels seeking clear visual signals
  • All currency pairs and trading instruments

Key Settings Explained

AutoAdjust: Automatically configures optimal parameters for your timeframe. Set to false for manual control.

ShowPendingSignals: Enables or disables early warning signals. Disable this to see only fully confirmed fractals.

UseVWAPFilter: When enabled, buy signals only appear above VWAP and sell signals only below VWAP.

EMA_Fast / EMA_Slow: Manual EMA period settings when AutoAdjust is disabled.

FractalBuffer: Minimum price movement in points required for signal validity. Higher values filter more signals.

EMA_Lookback: Number of bars used to confirm EMA trend persistence. Higher values require stronger trends.

ShowBands: Display or hide VWAP standard deviation bands.

EnableAlerts: Turn popup notifications on or off.

Signal Interpretation

Pending Signals (Yellow and Orange circles) These appear when a fractal pattern begins forming but has not yet completed. Conservative traders use these as advance warnings to prepare for potential entries. Aggressive traders may enter on pending signals with tight stop losses.

Confirmed Signals (Green and Red arrows) These appear when all conditions are met: complete 5-bar fractal pattern, EMA trend alignment, buffer confirmation, and optional VWAP filter. These represent higher-probability setups with full pattern confirmation.

The dashboard provides real-time status updates including whether signals are currently forming, allowing you to monitor market conditions continuously.

Trading Approach

Conservative Strategy Wait for confirmed arrow signals before entering trades. Place stop losses beyond the fractal point plus a reasonable buffer. Use the dashboard to verify trend alignment matches your trade direction.

Aggressive Strategy Enter on pending signals when all filters align, using tighter stop losses. If the signal converts to a confirmed arrow, this validates your early entry. Exit immediately if the pending signal disappears.

Risk Management The indicator provides entry signals but does not include automatic stop loss or take profit levels. Traders should determine appropriate position sizing and exit strategies based on their individual risk tolerance and trading plan. Consider targeting VWAP levels or standard deviation bands for profit objectives.

Installation and Usage

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart
  2. Select your preferred settings or use AutoAdjust mode
  3. Monitor the dashboard for trend and signal status
  4. Watch for pending signals as early warnings
  5. Execute trades on confirmed signals with proper risk management

Detailed documentation is included covering recommended settings per timeframe, entry and exit strategies, and best practices for different market conditions.

Version Information

Current Version: 2.5

Initial release includes early warning signal system, multi-timeframe adaptation, triple filter combination, professional dashboard, smart alerts, and comprehensive customization options.

Important Notes

This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify potential entry points based on price patterns and trend filters. It does not predict future price movements or guarantee trading outcomes. All trading involves risk, and traders should use appropriate risk management strategies. Past performance of any trading system or methodology does not indicate future results.

Traders should thoroughly test the indicator on demo accounts and become familiar with all settings before using it in live trading environments. Consider paper trading until you understand how pending and confirmed signals behave in different market conditions.

Support

Questions about installation, settings, or usage? Contact me through the MQL5 messaging system. I respond to all inquiries within 24 hours and am committed to helping you get the most from VWAP Viper.

Copyright 2025 VWAP Viper. All rights reserved. Unauthorized copying or redistribution is prohibited.


Produits recommandés
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicateurs
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Gann Angles end Box
Kirill Borovskii
Indicateurs
This indicator is, without a doubt, the best variation of the Gann Angles among others. It allows traders using Gann methods to automatically calculate the Gann angles for the traded instrument. The scale is automatically calculated when the indicator is attached to the chart. When switching timeframes, the indicator recalculates the scale for the current timeframe. Additionally, you can enter your own scales for the Gann angles. You can enter your own scales either for both vectors or for each
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicateurs
L'indicateur AW Candle Patterns est une combinaison d'un indicateur de tendance avancé combiné à un puissant scanner de modèles de bougies. C'est un outil utile pour reconnaître et mettre en évidence les trente modèles de chandeliers les plus fiables. De plus, c'est un analyseur de tendance actuel basé sur des barres colorées avec un       panneau de tendance multi-période plug-in qui peut être redimensionné et positionné. Une possibilité unique d'ajuster l'affichage des motifs en fonction du fi
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
Indicateurs
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
Indicateurs
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
FREE
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Supply Demand WTC
Stefano Cocconi
Indicateurs
Check My Product Contact me to discover all my services  Supply and demand zones are one of the most basic things a beginner forex trader learns. These zones are so important, price reacts off of them even after years since they first developed. And with the supply and demand zones indicator, a forex trader might not need to worry about drawing all these historical zones one after the other. The supply and demand zone indicator accurately draws the supply and demand zones of a currency pair o
Inside Bar Pattern mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Crypto_Forex Indicator INSIDE Bar Pattern pour MT4. - L'indicateur "INSIDE Bar" est un indicateur très puissant pour le trading Price Action. - L'indicateur détecte les modèles de barres INSIDE sur le graphique : - Barre INSIDE haussière - Signal de flèche bleue sur le graphique (voir les images). - Barre INSIDE baissière - Signal de flèche rouge sur le graphique (voir les images). - Pas de repeinture, pas de délai, ratio R/R élevé (récompense/risque). - Avec alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - L'
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Three Black Crows pattern md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Motif 3 Corbeaux Noirs » pour MT4, sans modification, sans délai. - L'indicateur « Motif 3 Corbeaux Noirs » est très performant pour le trading Price Action. - L'indicateur détecte les motifs baissiers « 3 Corbeaux Noirs » sur le graphique : signal de flèche rouge (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - Son homologue haussier « Motif 3 Soldats Blancs » est également disponible (lien ci-dessous). - L'indicateur « Motif 3 Corbeaux Noirs » est excellent pour com
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Indicateurs
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Supply and Demand Zones Indicator in MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicateurs
Supply and Demand Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Supply and Demand Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a price action–based analytical tool designed to help traders identify high-probability market levels with greater accuracy. By analyzing historical price behavior, the indicator automatically detects and plots key supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones on the chart. These areas are displayed as clearly defined, color-coded rectangles, enabling traders to quickly locate potential
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur VR Grid est conçu pour créer une grille graphique avec des paramètres définis par l'utilisateur. Contrairement à la grille standard , VR Grid est utilisée pour créer des niveaux circulaires . Selon le choix de l'utilisateur, le pas entre les niveaux ronds peut être arbitraire. De plus, contrairement à d'autres indicateurs et utilitaires, VR Grid maintient la position de la grille même lorsque la période de temps change ou que le terminal est redémarré. Les paramètres, les fichiers d
FREE
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Indicateurs
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
ScalpingPro
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
ScalpingPro is a new indicator for professional traders. The indicator is a ready-made scalping strategy. The algorithm calculates a micro trend, then searches for price roll-backs and forms a short-term trading signal according to a market price. The indicator consists of a data window and a graphical signal on the chart in the form of an up or down arrow. The data window displays the current trading symbol, spread and appropriate trader's actions: WAIT, SELL and BUY . Advantages the indicator
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur construit les cotations actuelles, qui peuvent être comparées aux cotations historiques et, sur cette base, faire une prévision de l'évolution des prix. L'indicateur dispose d'un champ de texte pour une navigation rapide jusqu'à la date souhaitée. Option : Symbole - sélection du symbole que l'indicateur affichera ; SymbolPeriod - sélection de la période à partir de laquelle l'indicateur prendra des données ; IndicatorColor - couleur de l'indicateur ; HorisontalShift - décalage
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Indicateurs
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
AQ Pattern Explorer
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Pattern Explorer is a reliable tool for applying all the power of the most popular Japanese Candlestick Patterns . It uses Machine Learning algorithms to confirm all the patterns. What is the most impressive thing about it? Select Take Profit and Stop Loss and click on “Backtest your strategy” button to backtest your strategy in real time and to see according to your selection: Total signals Testable signals (signals that are reliable to be tested) Profitable signals (%) Loss signals (%) Total p
FREE
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Future Price Markets
Jesus Daniel Quiroga
Indicateurs
Future Price Markets is an indicator that, through the dynamic analysis of price and time, projects profit taking prices in the future. To show the future projections of the price, it uses certain horizontal lines, of different color and style, whether it be a signal to indicate a purchase signal or a sale signal or a future signal to take purchase or sale benefits.
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicateurs
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicateurs
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
ICT Immediate Rebalance Toolkit for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
The   ICT Immediate Rebalance Toolkit   is a comprehensive suite of tools crafted to aid traders in pinpointing crucial trading zones and patterns within the market. The ICT Immediate Rebalance, although frequently overlooked, emerges as one of ICT's most influential concepts, particularly when considered within a specific context. The toolkit integrates commonly used price action tools to be utilized in conjunction with the Immediate Rebalance patterns, enriching the capacity to discern conte
Day Pattern
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Indicateurs
Description: - D ay Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies. For whom this tool? - For developers of trading strategies and algorithms. - Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1. Features of the indicator: - There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format. - Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool. - The indicator is sui
TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
Matsuba Andrew Makwela
Experts
TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
Gartley Hunter MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Gartley Hunter - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns (Gartley patterns) and their projections. The indicator is equipped with a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. 12 harmonic patterns: 7 classical and 5 exotic. New patterns will be added as the indicator develops. 2. Constant automatic search for harmonic patterns. The indicator is capable of finding from the smallest to the largest patterns. 3. Automa
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicateurs
Indicateur Miraculous – Outil Forex et Binaire 100% Non-Repaint Basé sur le Carré de Neuf de Gann Cette vidéo présente l' Indicateur Miraculous , un outil de trading très précis et puissant, spécifiquement développé pour les traders du Forex et des Options Binaires . Ce qui rend cet indicateur unique est sa fondation sur le légendaire Carré de Neuf de Gann et la Loi de Vibration de Gann , en faisant l'un des outils de prévision les plus précis disponibles dans le trading moderne. L'Indicateur Mi
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicateurs
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicateurs
Découvrez l'Indicateur d'Avion F-16, un outil de pointe pour MT4 conçu pour révolutionner votre expérience de trading. Inspiré par la vitesse et la précision inégalées de l'avion de chasse F-16, cet indicateur combine des algorithmes avancés et une technologie de pointe pour offrir des performances inégalées sur les marchés financiers. Avec l'Indicateur d'Avion F-16, vous surplomberez la concurrence car il fournit une analyse en temps réel et génère des signaux de trading hautement précis. Ses f
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicateurs
Indicateur à l'avance   Elle détermine les niveaux et les zones de retournement du marché , vous permettant d'attendre que le prix revienne au niveau et d'entrer au début d'une nouvelle tendance, et non à sa fin. Il montre   niveaux d'inversion   lorsque le marché confirme un changement de direction et amorce un mouvement plus marqué. L'indicateur fonctionne sans redessinage, est optimisé pour tous les instruments et révèle tout son potentiel lorsqu'il est associé à   TREND LINES PRO   indicat
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicateurs
TREND LINES PRO     Cet indicateur permet de comprendre les véritables changements de direction du marché. Il révèle les renversements de tendance et les points de retour des principaux acteurs. Tu vois     Lignes BOS     Détection des changements de tendance et des niveaux clés sur des unités de temps supérieures, sans paramètres complexes ni interférences inutiles. Les signaux restent affichés sur le graphique même après la fermeture de la bougie. Ce que l'indicateur montre : De véritables ch
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur analyse le volume à partir de chaque point et calcule les niveaux d'épuisement du marché pour ce volume. Il se compose de trois lignes : Ligne d'épuisement du volume haussier Ligne d'épuisement du volume baissier Une ligne indiquant la tendance du marché. Cette ligne change de couleur pour refléter si le marché est haussier ou baissier. Vous pouvez analyser le marché à partir de n'importe quel point de départ que vous choisissez. Une fois qu'une ligne d'épuisement du volume est atte
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION ! !! Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos deux indicateurs principaux ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). Il montre les valeurs de force de la devise pour les TICK-UNITS et les signaux d'alerte pour 28 paires Forex. 11 unités de tic-tac différentes peuvent être utilisées. Ce sont 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 et 30 secondes. La barre de Tick-Unit dans la sous-fenêtre sera affichée et déplacée vers la gauche lo
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximiz
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicateurs
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Apollo SR Master est un indicateur de support/résistance doté de fonctionnalités spéciales qui simplifient et fiabilisent le trading basé sur les zones de support/résistance. Cet indicateur calcule ces zones en temps réel, sans aucun décalage, en détectant les sommets et les creux locaux des prix. Pour confirmer la nouvelle zone de support/résistance, il affiche un signal spécifique indiquant que cette zone peut être prise en compte et utilisée comme un véritable signal d'achat ou de vente. Dans
Plus de l'auteur
Clean Fractal Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Indicateurs
Product Title Clean Fractal Pro — RSI Fractal Bias Indicator: Precision Signals with H4 Edge Unlock high-probability trades on M30 charts with this non-repainting powerhouse . It combines: H4 RSI Bias (>50 for bullish, <50 for bearish) to filter major trends. 20-period SMA (Typical Price) for dynamic support/resistance. M30 RSI Momentum (above 40 for buys, below 60 for sells) to time entries. Fractal Confirmation (lower fractal for buys, upper for sells) on closed bars for rock-solid, lag-fre
Advanced Supply and Demand Zones
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Indicateurs
Unlock Precision Trading with Advanced Multi‑Timeframe Supply & Demand Zones This powerful indicator automatically detects high‑probability Supply and Demand zones across multiple timeframes, giving you a clear view of institutional footprints and market imbalance. Designed for traders who value accuracy and simplicity, it highlights the most relevant zones, filters out noise, and adapts seamlessly to any instrument — Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, and more. Tested extensively across mult
Luz De Luna Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Experts
LUZ DE LUNA PRO The Professional Dual-Pair Trading System with 80%+ Win Rate EURUSD, GBPUSD 79-82% WIN RATE ACROSS BOTH PAIRS!  $1,280+ COMBINED PROFIT | UNDER 7% DRAWDOWN  EURUSD: 79.5% WIN RATE | 3.58 PF | 4.69% DD  GBPUSD: 82.3% WIN RATE | 2.88 PF | 6.20% DD  Consistently Profitable • Low Risk • High Win Rate Professional  3-Phase Optimization 90% Modeling Quality "8 OUT OF 10 TRADES WIN!" LAUNCH PRICE: $179-229 WHY IS DIFFERENT Most EAs promise high returns but destroy your acc
Inside Scalper Pro
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Indicateurs
Inside Scalper Pro: Trade with Institutional Bias & Precision S/R Zones Most scalping indicators give you lagging signals in a vacuum. Professionals trade with context: trend bias, key levels, and volume-weighted price.   Inside Scalper Pro   fuses these three pillars into one seamless, non-repainting visual system, giving you the clarity to scalp like a market insider. The Professional's Edge, Built Into Your Chart This isn't just an arrow generator. It's a   complete trading environment   that
Gold Guardian Pro MT4 H4
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Experts
Gold Guardian Pro MT4 H4 - Revolutionary Multi-Timeframe Gold Trading System 85.6% Win Rate | 14.79% Drawdown | Smart DD Protection | H4 + H1 The Safest High-Performance Gold EA on the Market 85.6% Win Rate | 1.96 Profit Factor | 14.79% Maximum Drawdown Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 represents a breakthrough in Gold trading technology. While other EAs force you to choose between high win rates OR low drawdown, Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 delivers BOTH through revolutionary Smart DD Protection Technolo
Guardian Forex Trade Manager MT4
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Utilitaires
Title: Guardian Forex Trade Manager MT4 - Advanced Risk Management & One-Click Trading Panel Automate your trading safety, lock in profits early, and manage risk with precision. The Guardian Forex Trade Manager combines a one-click trading panel with powerful defensive algorithms, including a Daily Loss Limit Circuit Breaker and Smart Profit Taking. Full Description: Take control of your trading destiny with the Guardian Forex Trade Manager . This utility is not just a trade assistant; it is y
Clean Fractal Pro MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Indicateurs
Product Title Clean Fractal Pro — High-Conviction Fractal Signals for Indices & Stocks (MQL5) Unlock high-probability trades on M30 charts with this   non-repainting powerhouse . It combines: H4 RSI Bias   (>50 for bullish, <50 for bearish) to filter major trends. 20-period SMA (Typical Price)   for dynamic support/resistance. M30 RSI Momentum   (above 40 for buys, below 60 for sells) to time entries. Fractal Confirmation   (lower fractal for buys, upper for sells) on closed bars for rock-s
Luz De Luna Pro MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Experts
Luz De Luna Pro MT5 - Elite EURUSD Trading System Transform Your EURUSD Trading with Institutional-Grade Performance 77.5% Win Rate | 4.58 Profit Factor | Less Than 10% Drawdown Why Traders Choose Luz De Luna Pro Luz De Luna Pro isn't just another Expert Advisor—it's a precision-engineered trading system designed exclusively for EURUSD on the H4 timeframe. While most EAs chase every tick and blow accounts with scalping strategies, Luz De Luna Pro takes the professional approach: quality ov
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis