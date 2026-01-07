Gold Reaper Pro Scalping EA
🏆 GOLD REAPER PRO - Professional XAUUSD Scalping EA
Fully automated Expert Advisor for Gold trading using proven RSI mean-reversion strategy with dynamic ATR-based risk management.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
✅ KEY FEATURES:
- RSI Mean Reversion - Catches market extremes
- ATR-Based SL/TP - Adapts to volatility automatically
- Smart Trailing Stop - Locks in profits
- Trend Filter - Optional EMA confirmation
- Spread Filter - Avoids high-spread periods
- Risk % Calculator - Automatic lot sizing
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📊 STRATEGY:
BUY: When RSI drops below 25 (oversold)
SELL: When RSI rises above 75 (overbought)
Dynamic SL/TP based on ATR for optimal risk:reward
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M15 or H1
- Minimum Deposit: $500
- Risk: 1-2% per trade
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📦 WHAT YOU GET:
✓ Fully automated trading
✓ User guide PDF included
✓ All parameters customizable
✓ Lifetime updates
✓ Fast support
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⚠️ DISCLAIMER:
Trading involves risk. Past results don't guarantee future performance. Test on demo first.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
💬 SUPPORT:
Questions? Message me directly. Response within 24 hours.