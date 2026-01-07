Gold Reaper Pro Scalping EA

🏆 GOLD REAPER PRO - Professional XAUUSD Scalping EA

Fully automated Expert Advisor for Gold trading using proven RSI mean-reversion strategy with dynamic ATR-based risk management.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✅ KEY FEATURES:

- RSI Mean Reversion - Catches market extremes
- ATR-Based SL/TP - Adapts to volatility automatically
- Smart Trailing Stop - Locks in profits
- Trend Filter - Optional EMA confirmation
- Spread Filter - Avoids high-spread periods
- Risk % Calculator - Automatic lot sizing

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📊 STRATEGY:

BUY: When RSI drops below 25 (oversold)
SELL: When RSI rises above 75 (overbought)
Dynamic SL/TP based on ATR for optimal risk:reward

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:

- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M15 or H1
- Minimum Deposit: $500
- Risk: 1-2% per trade

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📦 WHAT YOU GET:

✓ Fully automated trading
✓ User guide PDF included
✓ All parameters customizable
✓ Lifetime updates
✓ Fast support

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚠️ DISCLAIMER:

Trading involves risk. Past results don't guarantee future performance. Test on demo first.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

💬 SUPPORT:

Questions? Message me directly. Response within 24 hours.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis