AlphaBotAI

AlphaBot AI is not just another trading bot.
It is a next-generation intelligent trading system, engineered exclusively to dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) with precision, patience, and confidence.

Real Artificial Intelligence
AlphaBot AI is powered by advanced AI algorithms and complex, non-structured analytical systems that go far beyond traditional indicators.
It doesn’t simply react to the market — it understands market behavior and adapts dynamically to changing conditions.


Trend-Focused Trading – Where Real Profits Live
AlphaBot AI does not chase price or overtrade.
It waits, analyzes, and executes only when a high-probability gold trend is confirmed, allowing traders to ride powerful moves instead of fighting the market.

Intelligent Capital Protection
Built with smart internal risk-control logic, AlphaBot AI is designed to avoid unnecessary exposure and stay away from dangerous market phases, keeping trading smooth and controlled.

Black-Box Technology
No exposed indicators.
No public strategies.
No conventional logic that can be copied.
AlphaBot AI operates as a fully closed, proprietary system, developed with strict confidentiality.


Account Balance (USD) Risk Mode Recommended Lot Size Notes
100 – 300 Fixed / Low 0.01 Suitable for very small accounts
300 – 700 Low 0.01 – 0.02 Low-risk and conservative
700 – 1,500 Low / Medium 0.02 – 0.05 Balanced risk and stability
1,500 – 3,000 Medium 0.05 – 0.10 Requires discipline and patience
3,000 – 5,000 Medium / High 0.10 – 0.20 For experienced traders
5,000 – 10,000 High 0.20 – 0.50 High exposure – manage risk carefully
10,000+ High 0.50 – 1.00 Professional accounts only ⚠️






