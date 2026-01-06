BOS Spike Pro M5 – Ultra-Early Spike Detection (v7.06)

The ultimate clean-chart SMC/ICT indicator for M5 scalping – combining precise Break of Structure (BOS/CHOCH), confirmed spike reversals, early forming signals, and revolutionary ULTRA-EARLY live detection inside the current candle.

Designed exclusively for the M5 timeframe, BOS Spike Pro delivers a crystal-clear chart with only arrows – no lines, zones, or clutter. It uses a powerful weighted confluence scoring system (like AI filtering) to identify only the highest-probability setups across Indices, and Synthetic pairs.

Key Features & Signal Layers

BOS Arrows (Thick Lime/Red) → Confirmed Break of Structure with automatic CHOCH tagging. Filtered by EMA trend, MTF H1 trend, and confluence score.

→ Confirmed Break of Structure with automatic CHOCH tagging. Filtered by EMA trend, MTF H1 trend, and confluence score. Confirmed SPK Arrows (Medium Lime/Red) → Powerful spike/reversal candles with full confluence (ATR compression, EMA squeeze, volume spike, VSA, liquidity sweep, FVG, Order Block touch, momentum, RSI).

→ Powerful spike/reversal candles with full confluence (ATR compression, EMA squeeze, volume spike, VSA, liquidity sweep, FVG, Order Block touch, momentum, RSI). Early SPK Arrows (Thin Aqua) → Detects forming spikes at candle close – get in before full confirmation.

→ Detects forming spikes at candle close – get in before full confirmation. ULTRA-EARLY SPK (Yellow Diamonds) → Unique live detection 1–8 minutes into the forming M5 candle! Spot potential spikes early based on wick ratio, price break, MTF/RSI alignment – a massive edge for aggressive scalpers.

All signals include:

Smart TP/SL suggestions (ATR-based multipliers)

Confluence score display

Full alerts: Popup, Sound, Push Notifications (with cooldowns), CSV export

Advanced Filters & Confluence