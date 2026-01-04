VWAP Monthly Quarterly and Yearly Bands
- Indicateurs
- Andre Gonzalez Falci
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
VWAP Bands
VWAP Bands are an extension of the VWAP indicator designed to help identify support and resistance zones around the volume-weighted average price.
The central line is the VWAP itself, representing the volume-weighted average price.
The upper and lower bands are calculated by adding and subtracting a defined number of standard deviations from the VWAP. These bands create a price range within which the market tends to fluctuate.
The upper and lower bands act as resistance and support zones:
-
When price approaches the upper band, it may indicate a potential selling area (resistance).
-
When price approaches the lower band, it may indicate a potential buying area (support).
The direction and slope of the bands can help identify the strength and direction of a trend:
-
Upward-sloping bands suggest an uptrend
-
Downward-sloping bands suggest a downtrend
VWAP Bands can be applied to different timeframes and adapt to various trading styles, from day trading to swing trading.
⚙️ Inputs (Parameters)
🔹 Price Type
Defines which price will be used for the VWAP calculations.
The default option is the Typical Price (HLC/3).
Available options:
-
Close – Closing Price
-
Open – Opening Price
-
High – High Price
-
Low – Low Price
-
HL / 2 – Median Price (Arithmetic mean of High and Low)
-
HLC / 3 – Typical Price (Arithmetic mean of High, Low, and Close)
-
OHLC / 4 – Mean Price (Arithmetic mean of Open, High, Low, and Close)
📌 Note:
The Typical Price (HLC/3) is the standard price used for VWAP calculations in Profit and BlackArrow (Nelogica) platforms.
🔹 Volume Type
Defines which volume will be used for the VWAP calculations.
The default option is Tick Volume.
Available options:
-
Tick Volume – Tick-based volume
-
Real Volume – Actual traded volume
👁️ Enable or Disable VWAP and Bands
-
VWAP Daily – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Weekly – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Monthly – Enable or disable
VWAP Monthly Bands – Display Options
-
VWAP Monthly First Band – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Monthly Second Band – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Monthly Third Band – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Monthly Fourth Band – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Monthly Fifth Band – Enable or disable
VWAP Monthly First Band – Enable or disable
VWAP Monthly Second Band – Enable or disable
VWAP Monthly Third Band – Enable or disable
VWAP Monthly Fourth Band – Enable or disable
VWAP Monthly Fifth Band – Enable or disable
VWAP Quarterly Bands – Display Options
-
VWAP Quarterly First Band – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Quarterly Second Band – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Quarterly Third Band – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Quarterly Fourth Band – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Quarterly Fifth Band – Enable or disable
VWAP Quarterly First Band – Enable or disable
VWAP Quarterly Second Band – Enable or disable
VWAP Quarterly Third Band – Enable or disable
VWAP Quarterly Fourth Band – Enable or disable
VWAP Quarterly Fifth Band – Enable or disable
VWAP Yearly Bands – Display Options
-
VWAP Yearly First Band – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Yearly Second Band – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Yearly Third Band – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Yearly Fourth Band – Enable or disable
-
VWAP Yearly Fifth Band – Enable or disable
📐 Deviation Multiplier
Defines the distance of each band from the VWAP, based on standard deviations:
-
First deviation multiplier – 0.5 (default)
-
Second deviation multiplier – 1.0 (default)
-
Third deviation multiplier – 1.5 (default)
-
Fourth deviation multiplier – 2.0 (default)
-
Fifth deviation multiplier – 2.5 (default)
🔄 Available Versions
-
VWAP Indicator – MT5
📞 Support and Assistance
If you have any questions or need additional guidance, please feel free to contact us.
We are ready to assist you.