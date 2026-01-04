US30 Empire AI
- Experts
- Mohd Feroze
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
US30 Empire | Automated Index Breakout System
In trading, risk management matters more than prediction.
US30 Empire is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for the Dow Jones index (US30). The EA is based on a structured New York session breakout approach, focusing on periods of increased market activity.
The system is designed with risk control as a core principle, using predefined Stop Loss levels and built-in account protection rules.
💎 Key Strategy Features
- Box Breakout Logic
Monitors a predefined pre-market price range and trades potential breakouts during the New York session open.
- Trend Filter
An internal H1 SMA (50) trend filter is used to reduce counter-trend entries and unstable market conditions.
- Dynamic Risk Management
Optional automatic lot calculation based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage.
- Account Protection Controls
Built-in limits for:
- Maximum daily loss
- Maximum total equity drawdown
🛡 Safety & Risk Control
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- No Arbitrage
- Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
- Optional trailing stop to manage open profits
⚙️ Recommended Trading Conditions
- Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones, WS30, DJ30 – broker dependent)
- Timeframe: M15 (H1 used internally for trend filtering)
- Minimum Balance: $500
- Recommended Balance: $1,500+ for conservative risk settings
- Broker: Low-spread / ECN preferred
- VPS: Recommended for stable execution and session accuracy
🔧 Input Parameters
- UseDynamicRisk
Enables automatic lot calculation based on account balance
- RiskPercent
Percentage of account risked per trade (lower values recommended for stability)
- MaxDailyLoss
Daily equity loss limit (EA stops trading if reached)
- MaxTotalDD
Total equity drawdown limit for account protection
- BoxStartHour / BoxEndHour
Configurable server-time window for the breakout range
👤 Who This EA Is For
- ✔ Traders focused on index instruments
- ✔ Users who value structured risk control
- ✔ Traders using VPS for session-based systems
Not suitable for:
• Traders expecting guaranteed profits
• Grid or martingale strategies
• Users unable to keep MT5 running continuously
⚠️ Important Notice
Trading indices involves significant risk. Market volatility, spreads, slippage, and broker execution can affect results.
Always test the EA on a demo account before live trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
📩 Support
For setup assistance or general questions, please contact me via MQL5 Private Messages after purchase.
You may also explore my other Expert Advisors and trading utilities available on my MQL5 profile.
Developer:
Mohd Feroze (Feroze)
MQL5 Developer