USDJPY gopher blitz
- Experts
- Vishnu Bajpai
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for USDJPY (M5 Optimized)
USDJPY Gopher Blitz is a precision-built high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed specifically for the unique volatility and execution characteristics of USDJPY.
Engineered for speed, efficiency, and stability, this EA focuses on capturing rapid intraday price bursts while maintaining extremely tight risk control and broker-safe execution.
The system is fully optimized and intended to run exclusively on the M5 timeframe.
Proven Backtest Performance
-
Initial Balance: $5,000
-
Net Profit: ~$53,300
-
Maximum Drawdown: ~2.4%
-
Profit Factor: 2.4+
-
Total Trades: 10,000+
-
Win Rate: ~63%
-
Timeframe: M5 (Required)
Backtest results demonstrate exceptional capital growth combined with very low drawdown and high trade consistency.
(Performance screenshot attached for transparency.)
Key Features
Fully Optimized – Ready to Deploy
-
Internally tuned parameters
-
No external optimization required
-
Designed to perform consistently across market conditions
Automatic Broker Detection & Execution Adaptation
-
Automatically detects broker execution mode (FOK / IOC / RETURN)
-
Adapts dynamically to:
-
Broker symbol extensions
-
Spread conditions
-
Stop-level limitations
-
-
Compatible with the majority of MT5 brokers
High-Speed Tick-Based Engine
-
Tick-driven execution for fast reaction time
-
Optimized for USDJPY’s tight spreads and rapid movements
-
Performs best during high-liquidity market sessions
Advanced Risk & Margin Controls
-
Pre-trade margin validation
-
Broker-compliant stop placement
-
Prevents execution under unsafe conditions
Trade Management Characteristics
-
Fixed, broker-safe Stop Loss and Take Profit logic
-
Spread filtering to avoid poor-quality entries
-
One active position per symbol for controlled exposure
-
No martingale, no grid, no recovery trading
Recommended Usage
-
Symbol: USDJPY
-
Timeframe: M5 (Mandatory)
-
Lot Size: Start conservatively and scale responsibly
-
Broker: Low-spread, low-latency MT5 broker recommended
-
VPS: Strongly recommended for best execution quality
Suitable For
-
Traders seeking high-frequency scalping with strict drawdown control
-
Users who prefer automated, pre-optimized trading systems
-
Prop firm or challenge traders prioritizing consistency
-
Traders focused on execution quality and statistical edge
Important Notes
-
This EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques
-
Strategy logic is proprietary and intentionally protected
-
Backtest results do not guarantee future performance
-
Proper risk management remains the responsibility of the user