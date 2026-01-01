Survey Corps Unit MT5: Tactical Breakout Commander

Survey Corps Unit MT5 is a high-precision trading algorithm engineered for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Inspired by the tactical discipline and "offensive-defense" strategies of the Survey Corps, this Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to hunt for Buy-Side Breakouts at critical market junctions.

The EA transforms your chart into a tactical command center, featuring a unique high-contrast visual theme and a logic-driven approach to price action.

🛡️ The Strategy: "Wall Maria" Breakout

The Survey Corps Unit MT5 focuses on the "Asian Trap" logic. It meticulously tracks the price range during the first 8 hours of the trading day (00:00 - 08:00).

The Setup: It identifies the highest price point reached during the Asian session.

The Strike: Once the London or New York sessions begin, the EA waits for a clean breach of this "Wall."

The Filter: To ensure the unit only enters favorable battles, it utilizes a hardcoded Dual-EMA Momentum Filter (50/200 EMA). It will only engage if the fast momentum is above the slow trend.

📊 Tactical Features

Buy-Only Specialization: Optimized for markets with an upward bias (Gold, Indices, and Bullish FX pairs).

Automated Mission Logistics: The EA calculates a weekly money target based on your lot size and automatically tracks your progress on the dashboard.

Basket Profit Management: If multiple positions are open, the EA manages them as a single "Unit," closing the entire basket once the collective profit objective is met.

End-of-Day Securing: At 22:00, the EA evaluates all positions. It will automatically harvest profitable trades to protect your "Supplies" (Balance) from overnight volatility.

🖥️ Visual Command Dashboard

The EA replaces standard chart visuals with the Survey Corps High-Contrast Theme:

STATUS: Displays "BULLISH" or "BEARISH" trend based on internal EMA calculations.

WEEKLY NET: Real-time tracking of your weekly profit/loss.

SUPPLIES: Direct view of your current Account Balance.

🛠️ Deployment Parameters

InpLots: Set your deployment volume.

InpSL / InpTP: Hardcoded combat parameters for standardized risk.

InpMaxSideSL: A safety circuit breaker that stops trading if the "Unit" sustains a set number of consecutive losses.

InpCloseHour: Sets the time for daily tactical retreats (Closing profitable positions).

🚀 Recommended Configuration

Assets: XAUUSD (Gold), US30, GER40, or major Bullish pairs.

Timeframe: Optimized for the M5 internal trend check (attach to any timeframe).

Account: Any Account

Advance beyond the walls. Protect your capital. Deploy the Survey Corps Unit MT5 today.