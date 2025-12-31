SR Heatmap displays an easy-to-read support and resistance heatmap based on traded volume. It highlights important price areas within a recent market range where price is more likely to react.

Always visible on the chart, the heatmap serves as a visual guide to help plan trade entries at more favorable price levels. As a support and resistance tool, it can also assist in identifying practical areas for stop-loss and target placement.

Built for both beginner and advanced traders who want to understand where price activity is concentrated and use volume-based zones to plan clearer, more structured trade entries.

SR Heatmap works on all symbols and timeframes.





How It Works





SR Heatmap scans recent price action and measures how much volume was traded at different price levels. This information is displayed as a heatmap directly on the chart.



