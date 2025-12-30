Sprint Gold

EA is used for full automate trade.





Entry Logic:





The EA capture momentum with sophisticated filtering logic applied. Tick and second-level data are analysed for trade trigger.









Risk Management:

No grid, no martingale.

One trade at a time.

Each trade is opened with SL and TP.









Account Setup Recommendation:

Minimal account size: 100USD. EA will put 0.01 lot per 100USD.

Spread: below 2 pips (1 decimal as 1 pip).









Real Account Monitoring:





Note: tick and second-level is analysed for trade trigger. Back-testing result is for reference only as the data is not accurate in back-testing for tick and second-level data. Refer to real account performance for better reference.

To be uploaded.









Please contact me on MQL5 private message for prompt support.