Professional XAUUSD (Gold) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Utazima Gold Master Today is a professional automated trading Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) and optimized for 1-Minute (M1) timeframe precision trading.

This EA is designed for traders who want controlled, intelligent, and disciplined automation, not over-trading or risky systems.

🚀 Key Highlights

✅ XAUUSD only (Gold-optimized)

⏱️ Designed for M1 timeframe

🤖 Fully automated (hands-free trading)

🧠 Smart multi-confirmation entries

🛡️ Strong risk & capital protection

📊 Clean professional dashboard

❌ No martingale, no grid, no gambling

⚙️ Trading Logic (Simple & Professional)

Utazima Gold Master Today uses strict rule-based confirmations before opening any trade:

Moving Average crossover for direction

Bears Power for momentum confirmation

ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Price alignment with trend

Spread & market condition checks

Trades are executed only when conditions are valid, ensuring quality over quantity.

🛡️ Risk Management

Auto lot sizing based on risk %

Fixed or dynamic lot options

Daily loss limit (auto stop)

Daily profit lock

Free margin & broker validation

Built to protect capital in real market conditions.

📊 Trade Management

Automatic SL & TP

Optional smart trailing stop

Market-based exit logic

Continuous position monitoring

🖥️ Dashboard (On-Chart)

Balance & equity

Daily / total profit

Open trades (BUY / SELL)

Spread status

Trading status (ON / OFF)

Clean. Clear. No clutter.

⏰ Trading Filters

Trade during selected hours

Enable / disable trading days

Avoid low-liquidity sessions

📌 Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account: Hedging (recommended)

Broker: Any MT5 broker with Gold

⚠️ Important Notes

Fewer trades = professional discipline

Always test on demo before live

Results depend on broker & market conditions

This is a serious trading tool — not a fast-profit robot

📞 Support (Direct & Professional)

For support, updates, or assistance, contact directly via WhatsApp DM:

👉 https://wa.me/250789609112

Please include the EA name and version for faster support.

— Utazima MentorCreate

Smart Gold Trading. One-Minute Precision. Professional Control.