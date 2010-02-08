Choch Trend prop firm version

Description

The EMA 24/50 CHoCH Trend EA is a structure-driven Expert Advisor developed for traders who prioritize risk control, consistency, and prop-firm compliance.

The EA trades using a combination of:

  • Trend alignment

  • Market structure

  • Change of Character (CHoCH)

  • Dynamic risk management

It is designed to operate safely across different brokers, symbols, and timeframes without hard-coded assumptions.

Trading Strategy

Trend Bias

  • EMA 24 above EMA 50 → Buy bias

  • EMA 24 below EMA 50 → Sell bias

Trades are executed only in the direction of the trend.

Market Structure & CHoCH

  • Swing highs and swing lows are detected automatically

  • Structure is used for:

    • Stop-loss placement

    • Trade invalidation

  • CHoCH is used to exit trades early if market character changes

Entry Logic

  • One trade per impulse

  • Entry on pullback into EMA 24

  • No breakout chasing

  • No over-trading

Risk Management

  • Dynamic position sizing based on:

    • Account balance

    • Risk percentage

    • Actual stop-loss distance

  • Stop loss placed at valid market structure

  • Take profit based on:

    • Risk-Reward ratio

    • ATR volatility (whichever is larger)

Optional controlled recovery logic is available and limited by maximum recovery trades.

Prop-Firm Safety Features

The EA includes a built-in safety layer designed for funded trading environments:

  • Daily drawdown protection (equity-based)

  • Maximum drawdown protection

  • Spread filter

  • Margin validation before every trade

  • Kill-switch to lock trading if rules are violated

These features help prevent accidental rule breaches.

What This EA Does NOT Use

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No hedging

  • No averaging down

  • No high-frequency scalping

  • No news-based gambling

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: H1 (works on other timeframes)

  • Symbol: EURUSD (multi-symbol capable)

  • Risk per trade: 0.25% – 1.00%

  • Best sessions: London and London–New York overlap

Technical Information

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Type: Expert Advisor

  • Symbol-agnostic

  • Timeframe-agnostic


Summary

The EMA 24/50 CHoCH Trend EA is suitable for traders who want a disciplined, structure-based system with strong risk controls rather than aggressive or high-frequency strategies.

It is designed for:

  • Prop-firm challenges

  • Funded account protection

  • Traders who value consistency over hype


Produits recommandés
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Experts
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
Analitic RSI MT5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A professional expert analyzes the market using the relative strength index. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price. This can show when the trend will lose strength and reverse. The signal from the exit from the overbought/oversold zones is analyzed, the levels of these zones will be the levels with LEVEL_MAX and LEVEL_MIN values. We buy when the signal first falls below a certain level (
Hamster Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
A professional grid advisor works according to RSI (   Relative Strength Index   ) indicators.           and   has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders.       The chart displays information about the profit. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56994 OPTIONS: RSI_PERIOD - period for calculating the relative strength index; UP_LEVEL - upper bound; DN_LEVEL - lower bound; RSI_TIMEFRAME - timeframe for calculation; START_LOT - initia
Universal MA EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Trade any currency, crypto, cfd or stock in any timeframe depending on 2 moving averages , from scalping to position trading. All parameters and functions can be modified and de/activated in the settings, there's no hidden algorithm. The  Universal Moving Average Expert Advisor ( UniMA EA ) trades a simple strategy that works well with dozens of profitable settings. All backtest results shown in the screenshots below and tradet in the signals can be tested with the provided set files in the com
Larry Advanced
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Expert Advisor basé sur la stratégie de Larry Connors, qui surveille l'écart entre les moyennes mobiles et permet de configurer, sans modifications significatives, les paramètres de surachat et de survente, ainsi que ceux qui régissent le fonctionnement du système de clôture des transactions ADX. Grâce à un système stop-loss basé sur le pourcentage de variation de prix, le lot augmente et le risque diminue à mesure que le solde augmente, interrompant l'exécution de l'Expert Advisor lorsque cert
Normal MA Crossover EA with Filters
Ruslan Zaikin
Experts
<h1>MA Crossover Professional EA</h1> <h2>Overview</h2> <p>MA Crossover Expert Advisor is an automated trading system based on moving average crossover strategy with additional RSI and ADX filters for market analysis.</p> <h2>Key Features</h2> <ul> <li><strong>Dual MA Crossover Strategy</strong>: Uses fast and slow moving averages for trend detection</li> <li><strong>RSI Filter</strong>: Optional RSI filter to avoid overbought/oversold conditions</li> <li><strong>ADX Trend Filter</strong>: Op
TrendTracer
Wei Jie
Experts
Okey！Let's begin. This strategy is a trend-following strategy with stop-loss. Users can subjectively combine judgments in situations with significant market trends, and by operating this strategy EA, they can achieve substantial profits. According to the trading triangle principle, this strategy is not suitable for volatile market conditions. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Specific Usage Steps: 1. Order placement and procurement on mql5.com; 2. Load this
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Experts
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
CGTxau
Ciaran Alan Butcher
Experts
CGT XAU EA  I have been developing this expert  advisor for the last two years and the results have been exceptional, the expert is built to catch all of the trends on XAUUSD, while aiming to maintain breakeven in-between.  This EA comes with a range of settings around trade and risk management.  The EA CAN be used with prop firms with adjusted settings or specifically an FTMO swing account with the recommended settings.  Recommendations: Main Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit : $500-10
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Ce système accepte une liste de symboles séparés par des virgules et la parcourt, créant ainsi un réseau neuronal entraîné pour chaque symbole. Ces réseaux neuronaux exploitent les données issues de l'évolution des prix, des bandes de Bollinger, du MACD et du RSI. Le nombre de neurones pour chacune des trois couches de chaque réseau est configurable, et l'entraînement génétique des paramètres des indicateurs peut être paramétré à intervalles réguliers. Les niveaux de confiance des neurones sont
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Outils de gain et de recherche. Le cœur des signaux de trading et de la stratégie est basé sur l'algorithme de l'auteur pour la formation des modèles de prévision des prix. Applicable à n'importe quel instrument ! Complété par un système de contrôle basé sur le MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , mettant à jour et ajustant le signal aussi précisément que possible pour le marché, l'instrument et la période de travail. Éligible : Tous les instruments sur tous les marchés (il y a des exceptions). À qui s'adr
BreakoutMaster
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
This trading robot employs a breakout strategy designed to suit various trading styles. It operates by identifying key volatility points in the market. The robot defines a channel between the highest and lowest points of the last X bars and waits for the price to break these levels to decide whether to open or close a position. The robot goes beyond simply detecting price breakouts; it incorporates additional filters to enhance trade accuracy. These filters include market volatility, which helps
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
V5 Gold Investor
Successwith Joe
Experts
This expert advisor opens trades based on a combination of signals from the Envelopes, DeMarker, MACD, and RSI indicators. It also includes a time filter, restricting trades to between 1:00 AM and 11:00 PM broker time. A trade will be closed if an opposite entry signal is generated, the 32-period ATR crosses above 0.0015, a fixed Stop Loss of 2000 pips is hit, or a fixed Take Profit of 8000 pips is hit. The input parameters include a fixed stop loss of 2000 pips, a fixed take profit of 8000 pip
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Rul MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
Revert Edge
Levi Dane Benjamin
2.8 (10)
Experts
Revert Edge est un algorithme soigneusement conçu, construit sur plus de 7 ans d'expérience de trading en direct. Son objectif principal est une croissance lente et régulière du compte, en mettant l'accent sur les performances à long terme et non sur des gains rapides et insoutenables à court terme. L'EA est développé pour trader plusieurs devises telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, EURAUD et plus encore ! Il utilise une stratégie de retour à la moyenne et tire parti des niveaux de prix s
LogicFlow AI
Mohammadreza Zareimanoujan
Experts
LogicFlow AI – Robot de trading multi-stratégies pour XAUUSD (Or) Basé sur la logique · Gestion rigoureuse du risque · Sans Martingale ni Grid Qu'est-ce que LogicFlow AI ? LogicFlow AI est un Expert Advisor (EA) multi-stratégies conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l’ or (XAUUSD) . Ce robot fonctionne sans indicateurs , sans Martingale , sans système Grid , et sans couverture (hedging) . Il repose uniquement sur des stratégies logiques et des configurations de Price Action précises . Il
Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
Status Auto m5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Professional expert   Status   Auto     analyzes the market using a special algorithm. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price by checking it with its own indication system based on actual data. The moment is fixed when the trend loses strength and reverses, and then the previous series closes and a new one is prepared. The bot also analyzes its own overbought/oversold signals in its algor
Advanced ORBS
Dodong Christian Arnon
Experts
ADVANCED ORB Retest EA v4.2 - Advanced Recovery System LAUNCH PRICE: $499 | Increases 25% Every 5 Sales - Get Yours Now! Smart Trading System with Intelligent Protection Professional H1 Opening Range Breakout strategy equipped with #SmartRecovery and #AutoRecoverySystem that doubles lot size on SL hits until profit is achieved - designed to recover losses intelligently without overtrading. Key Features: Real-Time Market Scanner - Live chart analysis with ATR & ADX volatility filters Hi
Unobot EA
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
Experts
UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
Millennium
Vladimir Pleshakov
Experts
The scientific approach to trading and responsible development are the main principles of Millennium EA. In order to create this EA, a research work was done in the field of trading. Dow theory, the theory of fractal analysis, the methods of Bill Williams and other traders, all this served as the theoretical basis for the advisor, which is designed to automate trading decisions. Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748354 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748359 https://www.mql5.com/en/signa
ParabolicSAR Strategy
Fadil Oladipupo Dairo
Indicateurs
ParabolicSAR   is a multi-currency professional Expert Advisor that uses a variety of trading strategies in the foreign exchange market. Each of the individual strategies has gone through many years of development and testing on quotes with 100% simulation. Thanks to the use of several strategies for each currency pair,   the Expert Advisor is successfully tested   with 100% simulation of quotes over a long period of time. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive
Goldstar Gold Trend Trading EA
Edward Berko
Experts
The Goldstar Gold Trend trading EA uses moving averages to gauge the direction of the trend of gold on a particular timeframe and if the conditions for buying or selling are met,one or two positions are opened depending on the settings in the EA. The EA strongest advantage is when the trend is above the 5 smooth moving average. The EA can work anytime and any day depending on the parameters in the EA settings. The EA can trade synthetics and other forex pairs with the right settings except gold
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE RÉDUCTION Offre valable 24 heures seulement. La promotion se termine le 29 novembre. Ce sera la seule promotion pour ce produit. Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD . Il fonctionne en combinant huit stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps différentes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux spécifiques. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de moyenn
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. R
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]   Caractéristi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Dominance Numérique sur XAUUSD Signal en direct : Suivez les performances sur le compte officiel : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo : Recevez l'expert Cryon X-9000 en cadeau. Contactez-moi pour les conditions. The Techno Deity est un écosystème de trading haute technologie pour le marché de l'or. Son algorithme identifie les zones d'intérêt institutionnel pour des entrées précises avec un drawdown minimal. Avantages Intelligence de Liquidité : Détecte les zones ex
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.86 (42)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis