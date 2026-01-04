VWAP Daily Weekly and Monthly Indicator

VWAP – Volume-Weighted Average Price

The VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is a widely used indicator by traders and investors to identify the average trading price of an asset over a specific period, taking into account both price and traded volume.

Unlike simple averages, VWAP assigns greater weight to prices where higher volume occurred, providing a more accurate view of the asset’s fair value throughout the session.

🔍 Interpretation:

Price above VWAP → possible buying pressure

Price below VWAP → possible selling pressure

Because it incorporates volume, VWAP is especially useful for day trading, scalping, and institutional flow analysis.

📐 VWAPs Available in This Indicator

This indicator allows the visualization of the following VWAPs:

VWAP Daily VWAP Weekly VWAP Monthly

Each VWAP can be enabled or disabled individually through the input parameters.

⚙️ Inputs (Parameters)

🔹 Price Type

Defines which price will be used to calculate the VWAPs.

The default option is the Typical Price (HLC/3).

Available options:

Close – Closing Price Open – Opening Price High – High Price Low – Low Price HL / 2 – Median Price (Arithmetic mean of High and Low) HLC / 3 – Typical Price (Arithmetic mean of High, Low, and Close) OHLC / 4 – Mean Price (Arithmetic mean of Open, High, Low, and Close)

📌 Note:

The Typical Price (HLC/3) is the standard price used for VWAP calculations in Profit and BlackArrow (Nelogica) platforms.

🔹 Volume Type

Defines which volume will be used to calculate the VWAPs.

Available options:

Tick Volume – Tick-based volume (default) Real Volume – Actual traded volume

👁️ VWAP Display Options

Each VWAP can be individually enabled or disabled:

VWAP Daily – true / false

VWAP Weekly – true / false

VWAP Monthly – true / false

🔄 Available Versions

VWAP Indicator – MT5

