One Click B MT5

One Click B MT5 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP
One Click B MT5is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal.


One Click B MT5— EA with Automatic SL + TS Button + Full Auto TP

This EA works with brokers using standard instrument symbols described as: BTCUSD,

US30, USTEC, DE40, XAUUSD. For full broker compatibility, use the EA One Click B2

MT5 (same instruments - any broker naming) or One Click B3 MT5 (20 instruments - any

broker naming).

Key features:

1. Works with closed platform - external 24h VPN recommended for continuous

operation.

2. Lightweight - no CPU or platform load.

3. Fast - optimized for minimal delays.

4. Button panel can be positioned anywhere on the platform; each button individually,

 colors, button sizes and fonts fully customizable.

5. Works with indicators: Terminal MT5, B SL_TS MT5, B_Asr MT5, B_Pipsy MT5, Zoom

MT5.

6. Works on real and demo accounts.

7. Designed for advanced and beginner traders.

8. Used by me in real trading.

9. Ideal for long-term position holding and scalping.

Two control panels:

● Main panel with buttons closes all positions or only profitable ones across all platform

 charts.

● Instrument panel assigned to specific symbols closes all positions or only profitable

 ones for that instrument across all its charts.

Complete SL/TS/TP position management system:

Automatic SL:

○ Activates after reaching defined profit (configurable trigger).

○ Sets SL with offset from open price (breakeven + offset).

○ Sound notification when SL is set.

Intelligent Trailing Stop (configurable button):

○ Green = TS ON, Red = TS OFF.

○ Configurable size (4mm default), X/Y position, corner, text and background

 colors.

○ State synchronization across all platform charts.

○ Trailing with configurable triggers and minimum steps.

○ Modification frequency limit (minimum seconds between moves).

○ Preserves previous SL/TP values during trailing.

Auto TP:

○ Sets TP automatically on FIRST position open (when no TP exists).

○ Blocks after manual TP removal (does not re-set automatically).

○ Disables with the main EA switch.

○ Configurable in settings (EnableAutoTP).

○ Precise pip calculation for all instrument types.

○ Sound confirmation when set.

Full compatibility and reliability:

● Hedging support - works with all MT5 account types.

● GlobalVariables synchronization - EA/TS state preserved across charts.

● Automatic position saving.

● Buttons, colors, states saved to .ini files.

● Restart recovery - all settings loaded automatically.

● Commission calculator - individual settings per instrument.

● Anti-spam - multiple position modification blocking.

● Sound alerts - sounds for all key events (open, SL, TP, close).

● Ticket tracking - monitors up to 100 positions with modification history.

Technical advantages:

● Zero OnTick() lag - instant market change reaction.

● 1s Timer based on real system times - state synchronization without CPU load, with

 immediate function execution.

● Slippage control - configurable for stability.

● Multi-symbol support - works on any number of charts simultaneously.

● ChartEvent handling - instant button click response.

Simple deployment:

1. Attach EA to all charts of the instrument.

2. Drag buttons to preferred locations.

3. Set colors/sizes per preference.

4. Click the TS button (green=ON).

5. EA automatically manages all platform positions.

Stability guarantee:

● Tested on real accounts with dozens of positions.

● Handles platform crashes without losses.

● Zero compilation errors - ready for immediate use.

● Compatible with latest MT5 builds.

Complete One-Click Trading solution - from position opening to automatic profit/loss

management with one click or fully automated. 


AppLanguage – selects the interface language used by the EA for messages and labels.

TS_AnchorCorner (0-3) – selects which chart corner (0–3) is used as the anchor point for the TS

button.

TS_ButtonSize_mm (4mm default) – defines the TS button size on the chart in millimeters.

TS_PosX – sets the horizontal (X) position of the TS button relative to the selected corner.

TS_PosY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the TS button relative to the selected corner.

TS_TextColor – sets the color of the "TS" text displayed on the Trailing Stop button.

ColorOn – sets the background color of the TS button when Trailing Stop is enabled (ON).

ColorOff – sets the background color of the TS button when Trailing Stop is disabled (OFF).

EnableAutoTP – enables or disables the automatic Take Profit function for new positions.

AutoTP_Pips – sets the distance in pips from the open price where Auto TP places the initial Take

Profit.

InitialEnableEA – defines whether the EA starts in enabled state when attached to the chart.

TriggerPips – profit in pips required before the EA places the first protective Stop Loss.

SL_Offset_Pips – offset in pips from the open price used when placing the initial SL (breakeven +

offset).

Slippage – maximum allowed price slippage when modifying or closing positions.

TrailingTriggerPips – distance in pips from current price that triggers trailing stop update.

TrailingMovePips – step in pips by which the Stop Loss is moved during trailing.

MinSLMovePips – minimum difference in pips between current and new SL for modification.

MinSecondsBetweenTrailing – minimum time interval in seconds between trailing SL updates.

EnableTrailingStop – global switch to enable or disable trailing stop management.

PosFileName – template file name used to save EA button positions for each symbol.

StateFileName – template file name used to save the EA on/off state for each symbol.

xOffsetLeft – horizontal position (X distance) of the main "Close Profit" button.

yOffsetLeft – vertical position (Y distance) of the main "Close Profit" button.

xOffsetRight – horizontal position (X distance) of the main "Close All" button.

yOffsetRight – vertical position (Y distance) of the main "Close All" button.

btnColorProfit – background color of the main "Close Profit" button.

txtColorProfit – text color used on the main "Close Profit" button.

btnColorAll – background color of the main "Close All" button.

txtColorAll – text color used on the main "Close All" button.

ButtonFontSizeMainPanel – font size used for text on the main panel buttons.

PanelSymbols – comma-separated list of symbols for which EA creates individual close buttons.

PanelCorner – chart corner used as the anchor point for the symbols panel.

PanelX – base horizontal (X) offset of the symbols panel from the selected corner.

PanelY – base vertical (Y) offset of the symbols panel from the selected corner.

PanelWidthMM – width of the main panel buttons in millimeters.

PanelHeightMM – height of the main panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonGapMM – gap (spacing) between buttons in the symbols panel, in millimeters.

ButtonWidthMM – width of the per-symbol buttons (Close All/Close Profit), in millimeters.

ButtonHeightMM – height of the per-symbol buttons, in millimeters.

ButtonFontSizePanel – font size used on the per-symbol buttons in the panel.

ButtonTextColor – text color for all symbol buttons in the panel.

ButtonCloseAllColor – background color for all "Close All" buttons in the symbols panel.

ButtonCloseProfitColor – background color for all "Close Profit" buttons in the symbols panel.

BTCUSD_PosX – custom X position for BTCUSD buttons (−1 means use default PanelX).

BTCUSD_PosY – custom Y position for BTCUSD buttons (−1 means use default PanelY).

US30_PosX – custom X position for US30 buttons (−1 = default panel X).

US30_PosY – custom Y position for US30 buttons (−1 = default panel Y).

USTEC_PosX – custom X position for USTEC buttons (−1 = default panel X).

USTEC_PosY – custom Y position for USTEC buttons (−1 = default panel Y).

DE40_PosX – custom X position for DE40 buttons (−1 = default panel X).

DE40_PosY – custom Y position for DE40 buttons (−1 = default panel Y).

XAUUSD_PosX – custom X position for XAUUSD buttons (−1 = default panel X).

XAUUSD_PosY – custom Y position for XAUUSD buttons (−1 = default panel Y).

Commission_BTCUSD – manual commission value per lot for BTCUSD, used in net-profit

calculations.

Commission_US30 – manual commission value per lot for US30, used in net-profit calculations.

Commission_USTEC – manual commission value per lot for USTEC, used in net-profit calculations.

Commission_DE40 – manual commission value per lot for DE40, used in net-profit calculations.

Commission_XAUUSD – manual commission value per lot for XAUUSD, used in net-profit

calculations.


A rare type of tool on MQL5 – focused on workflow, clean charts and risk management, not on “magic” entries. Designed for traders who know what they are doing and want the platform to execute their plan with minimal screen time. This tool lets you define your plan and position sizing, then safely take a break while the EA watches your trades. It protects open positions and takes profit when price stops moving in your intended direction and, when used on a VPS, can reliably manage trades across sessions. Discreet, low‑volume sounds report only what matters: new trades, SL/TP placement, trailing updates and Close All / Close Profit actions. During your normal day you do not need to stare at the chart – if you hear nothing, nothing important is happening; a short sound immediately tells you whether a trade was opened, modified or closed. The tool is also ideal for scalping: it can protect any number of open positions on any instrument and instantly close all trades on all symbols, or only on the selected symbol, the moment you decide.​


This is a trade management EA. It does not open trades by itself; all entries are opened manually or by other EAs, and this tool only manages existing positions.



Plus de l'auteur
One Click B MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Experts
One Click B MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP One Click B MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 4. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal. One Click B MT4 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Full Auto TP Expert Advisor for
One Click B2 MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Experts
One Click B2 MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP One Click B2 MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 4. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal. One Click B2 MT4 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Full Auto TP (5 custom instr
Asia Session Levels MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B_Asr MT4 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator for MT4 that draws 7 price levels (High, Low, Mid + 4 expansions) for a configurable session time window across multiple days. It works on any symbol and timeframe and supports both live session drawing and completed session levels. Designed for price action traders who use the Asian range for London and New York breakouts, range trading and support/resistance mapping.[1][2] Key features:   1. Precisi
Pips Label Last Trade MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B_Pipsy MT4 — Last Position Pips Label Compact on‑chart indicator for MT4 that shows the current floating result of the last opened position on the symbol, in whole pips, with automatic green/red coloring for profit or loss. Works on any symbol and timeframe and is fully configurable in terms of font, color and screen position.[1][2] Key features:   1. Detects the most recently opened market position (BUY or SELL) on the current symbol and ignores all others.   2. Calculates real‑time floatin
SL TP Toggle Button MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B SL_TS_TP MT4 — SL Toggle for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 MAIN PURPOSE: Toggle button to ENABLE/DISABLE EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 – blocks automatic SL/TP opening with one click. Industrial‑grade SL button indicator for MT4 build 5430+ with hardcore protection system: auto‑repairs corrupted files, validates positions, cleans old objects, full state synchronization across all charts. KEY FEATURES:   1 . EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 control – Green = EA active (SL/TP ON
Symbol Positions Panel MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
Positions Profit Monitor MT4 — Multi‑Symbol Open Positions & SL Dashboard The Positions Profit Monitor is an advanced, lightweight indicator for MT4 that displays real‑time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions across selected instruments, directly on any chart. It reads positions from the entire MT4 account (not only the attached chart), works identically on live and demo accounts and is compatible with all MT4 brokers, including hedging and netting accounts.[1][
Symbol Positions Panel
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
Positions Profit Monitor Indicator (MT5) The Positions Profit Monitor is a lightweight indicator that displays real-time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions on selected instruments. It works on any chart and always shows positions from the entire MT5 account, regardless of the current symbol or timeframe. The tool uses only a timer and text labels, so it does not burden the platform (minimal CPU/RAM usage), and works identically on live and demo accounts with al
Asia Session Levels
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B_Asr MT5 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator that draws 7 price levels (High/Low/Mid + 4 expansion levels) for a configurable time window, over 1–2 recent days. It is designed for traders who use the Asian range as a reference for London/NY breakouts, range trading and intraday support/resistance. Main features Configurable session time in HH:MM format (default 00:00–10:00), works with any broker server time. Two modes: live session (High/Mid/L
Pips Label Last Trade
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
B_Pipsy MT5 — Real-Time Last Position Pips Display Ultra-lightweight indicator that shows the current profit/loss in pips for your most recent open position on the current symbol. Updates on every tick and provides an instant view of how many pips your latest trade is currently gaining or losing. ​ Main features Real-time pips display for the latest open position on the chart symbol (BUY or SELL detected automatically). ​Optional spread inclusion for more precise calculations (IncludeSpread p
SL TP Toggle Button
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Indicateurs
SL TP Toggle Button for MT5 Utility indicator that provides an on-chart button to enable or disable SL/TP logic in compatible Expert Advisors. The button stores its state and position across charts and sessions using INI files and global variables, ensuring consistent behavior after restarts and on multiple charts. Main purpose On-chart toggle button to enable or disable SL/TP management in EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 and One Click B3 MT5 (or any EA that reads the same stat
One Click B2 MT5
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Experts
One Click B2 MT5 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP One Click B2 MT5 to EA zarządzania transakcjami zorientowane na przepływ pracy dla MetaTrader 5. Utrzymuje wykresy czyste i daje kilka potężnych przycisków do zarządzania wszystkimi otwartymi pozycjami: Close All, Close Profit, kontrola pojedynczego symbolu, trailing stop i automatyczne TP w – dzięki czemu możesz skupić się na czytaniu ceny zamiast klikać terminal. One Click B2 MT5 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Sto
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis