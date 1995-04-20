ICT Seek and Destroy Profile Friday MT4

ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator MetaTrader 4

The ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator MT4 is designed to analyze price behavior based on the interaction between the Asian and London trading sessions. Its core objective is to identify potential Seek & Destroy (S&D) conditions that often precede sharp and aggressive market moves.

This indicator evaluates whether the London session successfully sweeps both the high and the low of the Asian session range. When this condition is met, the system flags the setup by displaying “Potential S&D Day” directly on the chart.

To enhance session-based analysis, the indicator visually distinguishes the major trading sessions using color-coded boxes:

  • Asian Session: Blue
  • London Session: Gray
  • New York Session: Green

 

ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator Specifications

Below is an overview of the main characteristics of the indicator:

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Smart Money – Currency Strength

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Breakout – Reversal

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday

Markets

All financial instruments

 

How the ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator Works

The indicator first defines the price range established during the Asian session. It then tracks London session price action to determine whether both boundaries of the Asian range are violated, signaling a possible liquidity grab and Seek & Destroy setup.

When this condition is fulfilled, the indicator becomes active during the New York session and confirms the setup if any of the following scenarios occur:

  • Price re-enters the London session range
  • New York session price action remains fully within the London range
  • The New York session range expands beyond the London session range

If at least one of these conditions is met, the indicator marks the chart with “S&D Valid Day.”

 

Bullish Seek & Destroy Scenario

For example, on XAU/USD (Gold) using the M30 timeframe, during a bullish market structure, the London session may first take out the Asian low and then break above the Asian high. This behavior signals a liquidity sweep.

If price action during the New York session holds above the London high, the indicator confirms strong bullish momentum and highlights a potential buying opportunity.

 

Bearish Seek & Destroy Scenario

In a bearish setup, such as USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe, the London session may initially break above the Asian high and later fall below the Asian low—indicating a stop hunt above buy-side liquidity.

When price remains below the London low during the New York session, and closing candles continue to respect that range, the indicator validates a bearish Seek & Destroy pattern for the day.

 

Final Thoughts

The ICT Seek & Destroy Profile Friday Indicator MT4 is specifically developed to detect high-impact trading opportunities during the New York session, rooted in liquidity behavior from the Asian and London sessions.

By identifying days where both sides of the Asian range are swept during London trading, the indicator helps traders anticipate volatility, reversals, and smart money-driven price movements, allowing for more informed and strategic decision-making.

Répondre à l'avis