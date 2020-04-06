King Gold Xauusd Trend Scalper

King Gold XAUUSD Trend Scalper is an automated MT5 Expert Advisor focused on trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a strict trend + momentum breakout logic and multiple safety protections. It is designed to trade selectively (not “always in the market”) and avoid low-quality conditions such as wide spread or weak volatility.

What This EA Does

  • Trades XAUUSD using a trend + momentum confirmation approach

  • Executes only on new candle / new bar to reduce noise entries

  • Uses market condition filters to avoid “random” trades during weak or unstable phases

Core Logic (High Level)

  • Spread Filter: avoids entries when spread is too high

  • Volatility Filter (ATR): blocks low-volatility and extreme-volatility zones (configurable)

  • Strength Filter (ADX + DI): confirms direction and requires momentum strength

  • Breakout + Strong Candle Momentum: requires breakout beyond recent range plus strong candle body confirmation

  • Optional Close & Reverse: can close opposite positions if a new confirmed direction appears (depending on settings)

Risk Management & Protection

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit (based on your settings)

  • Max positions / Max layers control (prevents uncontrolled stacking)

  • Built-in daily limits / cooldown / safety guards (when enabled)

  • Designed to reduce trades during risky conditions such as spread spikes and unstable volatility

Recommended Use

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1 or M5 (use the timeframe matching your set file / configuration)

  • Account Types: Hedging or Netting supported

  • Broker: low spread, fast execution (Gold is sensitive to spread & slippage)

  • VPS: recommended for stable 24/5 operation

Deposit & Lot Guidance

  • Minimum deposit: $100

  • Suggested deposits for smoother operation: $500 – $1000

  • Start with small lot (example 0.01) and scale responsibly based on your risk tolerance.

Strategy Tester Note

Backtest results depend heavily on broker data quality, spread, commission, execution model, and tick history. Always forward test on demo first before running on a real account. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Pricing

  • 🎄 Christmas Promo Price: $79 (limited time)

  • Normal Price: $499

Support

Support is provided via:

  • MQL5 Product Comments

  • MQL5 Messages
    (No external messenger links.)


Plus de l'auteur
Robot Scalping Specialist XAUUSD
Jinarto
Experts
EA351 – Multi-Entry Momentum Scalper (MT5) EA351 is an automated trading system designed for high-frequency scanning and multi-position entries on M5 timeframe , optimized for 0.01 lot trading. The EA continuously scans the market; when all conditions are met, it can open multiple positions (pyramiding) to maximize momentum moves. When profit grows, the EA manages the trade using trailing protection , and it can exit on reversal to protect gains. Key Features Timeframe: M5 (recommended) Default
Best Scalping XAUUSD 22x in 1 Year
Jinarto
Experts
EA353 is a fast XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for 0.01 lot and multi-position trading. It filters entries using breakout (BOS) + momentum with ATR / ADX / RSI confirmation, and includes practical real-market protections such as spread guard, news filter, cooldown, ping/latency checks , and daily trade limits. Works on Hedging and Netting accounts (Cent or Standard). Best used on M1 with a stable broker and VPS. Key Features: XAUUSD scalping (MT5), optimized for M1 Mul
Robot Xauusd Mt5 Trend Scalper Autotrading
Jinarto
Experts
EA353 is a fast XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for 0.01 lot and multi-position trading. It filters entries using breakout (BOS) + momentum with ATR / ADX / RSI confirmation, and includes practical real-market protections such as spread guard, news filter, cooldown, ping/latency checks , and daily trade limits. Works on Hedging and Netting accounts (Cent or Standard). Best used on M1 with a stable broker and VPS. Key Features : XAUUSD scalping (MT5), optimized for M1 Mi
Robot Xauusd Mt5 Gold Scalper
Jinarto
Experts
Robot XAUUSD MT5 Gold Scalper EA355 EA355 est conçu pour les traders qui veulent un scalper XAUUSD discipliné et basé sur des règles, axé sur la qualité des trades — pas sur des entrées aléatoires. Il ne trade que lorsque le marché montre un vrai momentum, puis gère les positions avec des filtres stricts afin d’éviter les conditions défavorables. Pourquoi les acheteurs choisissent EA355 Entrées orientées “qualité” Moteur de signal multi-facteurs (momentum, volatilité, force de tendance et conf
Robot Scalping Gold Trend
Jinarto
Experts
KING GOLD 3.40 (MT5) — XAUUSD Micro Scalper KING GOLD 3.40 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA is optimized for small lot trading and focuses on short-term entries under suitable market conditions. Recommended settings: Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1–M5 (depends on broker conditions) Lot size: 0.01 (example) Account type: Hedging Minimum deposit: from 300 USD (recommended for margin safety) Testing note: This product has been tested in the MetaTrader 5 Strateg
Robot AI Scalping Trend XauUSD
Jinarto
Experts
Robot AI Scalping XAUUSD MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for short-term scalping and can operate using hedging multi-position execution to follow momentum and manage trades dynamically. Key Features Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) – MT5 Account Type: Hedging (supports multiple positions per symbol) Strategy Style: Scalping / momentum-based execution Multi-Position: Yes (multiple entries may occur depending on market conditions
King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper
Jinarto
Experts
King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper This Expert Advisor is a pure trend scalper for XAUUSD on M5 , built around a short-term MA(5) vs long MA cross and an aggressive profit-burst mechanism. When a new M5 MA cross is confirmed, the EA opens an initial position with fixed lot 0.01 . As long as the short MA(5) stays on the same side of the long MA and the open position is in profit, the EA can add more positions in the same direction (burst mode) to maximize the move. Once the trend loses mom
