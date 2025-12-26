Aurum Quant EA

Aurum Quant EA – Precision Trading with Advanced Risk Control

Aurum Quant EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor designed to deliver structured, rule-based trading with strict risk management across forex, indices, and metals. Built for traders who value consistency, discipline, and capital protection, this EA focuses on high-quality trade execution rather than over-trading.

Developed using advanced mathematical models and adaptive market logic, Aurum Quant EA continuously evaluates market conditions to identify high-probability setups while maintaining controlled exposure at all times.

🔹 Core Logic & Design

Adaptive Market Analysis
Aurum Quant EA analyzes price action, volatility, and momentum behavior to dynamically adjust entries and exits according to current market conditions.

Risk-First Execution Model
Every trade is protected by predefined stop-loss logic and controlled position sizing to ensure disciplined risk exposure.

Market Structure Awareness
Trades are executed only when market conditions align with the EA’s internal structure and volatility filters, helping avoid unfavorable market phases.

 🔹 Key Features


 - No Martingale
 - No Hedging
 - Single Trade at a Time – avoids over-exposure
 - Mandatory Stop Loss on Every Trade
 - Adaptive Risk Control Based on Market Conditions
 - Session & Volatility Filtering to reduce risk during unstable periods
 - Optimized Default Settings – ready to use after installation

🔹 Performance & Transparency

✔ Backtested across multiple market conditions and instruments
✔ Designed for long-term stability, not short-term gambling
✔ Fully compatible with MQL5 Strategy Tester
✔ Works on both demo and real accounts

(Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.)

🔹 Recommended Settings

Instruments:
NAS100, US30, GER40, XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and other major symbols

Timeframe:
M1 - M5  (recommended for optimal balance between precision and signal quality)

Risk Per Trade:
1% – 3% (user adjustable depending on account size and risk tolerance)

🔹 Why Choose Aurum Quant EA?

✔ Professional trading logic focused on risk control
✔ Clean execution without dangerous recovery strategies
✔ Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
✔ One-time purchase – no subscriptions, no hidden fees
✔ Designed to integrate easily into any trading routine.


