SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance  – Professional Market Intelligence

Professional MT5 commodity strength dashboard with real-time dominance scoring, correlation analysis, and smart entry detection for Gold, Silver, Oil, and Metals traders.

Institutional Commodity Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

The SynaptixQuant Commodities Dominance is a professional-grade market intelligence indicator built for traders who demand precision, structure, and clarity when trading commodities.

Designed by SynaptixQuant Capital, this tool analyzes real-time strength, momentum, and correlation across major commodity markets — delivering actionable insights without chart clutter.

SUPPORTED MARKETS

Core Commodities (vs USD)

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Silver (XAGUSD)

  • Platinum (XPTUSD)

  • Palladium (XPDUSD)

  • Copper (XCUUSD)

  • WTI Crude Oil (WTIUSD)

  • Brent Crude (XBRUSD)

  • Natural Gas (XNGUSD)

Extended Currency Variants

  • XAUEUR, XAGEUR

  • XAUAUD, XAGAUD

KEY FEATURES

Real-Time Dominance Dashboard

Displays all commodities ranked by relative strength versus USD. Instantly identify leaders, laggards, and rotation zones.

Proprietary Strength Scoring 

Dynamic scoring adapts to volatility and momentum, offering a clear view of institutional pressure and directional bias.

Momentum & Acceleration Metrics

Measures speed and rate of change — helping traders anticipate continuation or exhaustion before price reacts.

Correlation Matrix

Visual correlation mapping reveals positive and inverse relationships between commodities, improving diversification and hedging decisions.

Signal Panels (LONG / SHORT)

Automatically ranks opportunities based on strength imbalance and confirmation logic.

CAD – Clustered Aggregated Data Signals

Advanced multi-factor logic combining momentum, strength, and volatility to generate high-probability entry signals.

Signalling System

Highlights when high-quality conditions are met. Fully configurable for precision trading.

TRADING BENEFITS

For Day Traders

  • Rapid identification of strong and weak commodities

  • Momentum-based entries during high-volatility sessions

For Swing Traders

  • Trend confirmation through strength differentials

  • Correlation awareness for portfolio alignment

For Position Traders

  • Macro strength context

  • Cross-asset confirmation across metals and energy

CUSTOMIZATION & CONTROL

  • Adjustable sensitivity levels

  • Custom color themes

  • Signal threshold filtering

  • Distance filtering

  • Broker symbol suffix compatibility

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS TOOL

  • Institutional-grade market structure analysis

  • Eliminates emotional decision-making

  • Enhances timing and trade selection

  • Designed for professional workflows


