ICT adr Levels and Zones indicator For MT4

ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and is designed to analyze daily market volatility with precision.

This MT4 indicator calculates price behavior over the previous five trading sessions, incorporating prior daily highs and lows to determine the Average Daily Range (ADR). Using this data, the indicator plots key ADR zones directly on the chart at 1/3, 1/2, and 1× ADR levels, helping traders identify high-probability price areas.

Each level is clearly distinguished using green, blue, and red color coding for quick visual interpretation.

 

ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Category

Trading Utility – ICT – Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Skill Level

Intermediate to Advanced

Indicator Type

User-Friendly

Timeframe

Suitable for Reversal & Continuation

Trading Style

Multi-Timeframe Compatible

Market

Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading

 

Indicator Overview

One of the key advantages of the ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator is its ability to highlight potential false breakouts during high-liquidity trading sessions such as London and New York—commonly referred to in ICT methodology as Judas Swings.

These scenarios typically begin with price extending into an ADR band, drawing in liquidity, followed by a sharp reversal that aligns with the true directional bias of the session.

 

Bullish Move Example

On a 15-minute Bitcoin (BTC) chart, price action extends into the 1× and 1/3 ADR zones, triggering sell-side liquidity. The market then reverses upward, with bullish momentum often continuing toward the opposite ADR boundary.

 

Bearish Move Example

A 30-minute USD/CHF chart demonstrates a bearish setup using the ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator. Price reaches the upper ADR zones, induces buy-side liquidity, and subsequently reverses lower, signaling a potential downside move.

 

Conclusion

The ICT ADR Levels and Zones Indicator for MT4 is a powerful tool for analyzing intraday volatility and liquidity behavior. By clearly mapping 1/3, 1/2, and full ADR zones, the indicator helps traders anticipate potential reversal points and define realistic price targets with greater confidence.

