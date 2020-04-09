Jvh News Stopper MT5

XAUUSD News Filter EA 

Overview

The XAUUSD News Filter is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) traders. This intelligent EA automatically protects your trading account by pausing all new trades during high-impact USD news events, shielding you from extreme volatility and unpredictable price spikes.

Whether you trade standard XAUUSD, XAUUSD.vip, XAUUSD+, or any other XAUUSD variant, this EA ensures your strategy remains safe during the most dangerous market moments.

Key Features

🛡️ Smart News Protection

  • Automatically blocks new trades 3 minutes before and after high-impact USD news (configurable)

  • Filters news by impact level: High, Medium, Low (customizable)

  • Real-time news updates from ForexFactory via secure proxy

  • Works with any XAUUSD pair variant

⚙️ Flexible Trading Controls

  • Block New Trades: Prevent new positions during news windows

  • Pending Order Control: Block new pending orders during volatility

  • Closing Flexibility: Option to allow/block trade closures during news

  • Global Variable Integration: Other EAs can read the blocking status

🔔 Advanced Alert System

  • Push notifications to your MT5 platform

  • On-chart visual indicators with color-coded status

  • Audio alerts for news window entry/exit

  • Detailed chart comments showing exact news timing

📊 Visual Dashboard

  • Clear chart indicators showing "ACTIVE" or "BLOCKED" status

  • Upcoming news events displayed directly on your chart

  • Color-coded impact levels (Red=High, Orange=Medium, Yellow=Low)

  • Real-time countdown to next news event

How It Works

  1. Automatic News Detection: The EA downloads USD economic calendar data every hour

  2. Smart Filtering: Identifies only relevant news events based on your impact settings

  3. Pre-News Protection: Blocks trading before the event to avoid pre-news volatility

  4. Post-News Safety: Maintains protection after the news to avoid whipsaws

  5. Automatic Resume: Normal trading automatically resumes after the danger period

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only

  • Symbols: All XAUUSD variants (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.vip, XAUUSD+, etc.)

  • Timeframes: All timeframes (M1 to MN1)

  • News Source: ForexFactory economic calendar

  • Update Frequency: Configurable (default: 1 hour)

  • Required Internet: Yes (for news updates)

Configuration Options

mql5

// News Settings Minutes Before News: 1-30 minutes (default: 3) Minutes After News: 1-30 minutes (default: 3) Impact Levels: High/Medium/Low (default: High only) News Currency: USD (fixed for XAUUSD) // Trading Controls Block New Trades: Yes/No Allow Close Trades: Yes/No Block Pending Orders: Yes/No Notifications: On/Off Visual Indicators: On/Off

Safety Features

 Pair Validation: Only activates on genuine XAUUSD pairs
 Error Handling: Graceful degradation if internet connection fails
 Memory Management: Cleans up global variables on shutdown
 URL Security: Uses approved secure proxy for news data
 Resource Efficient: Lightweight with minimal CPU usage

Ideal For

  • Gold traders who want to avoid news volatility

  • Automated trading systems that need news protection

  • Risk-averse investors trading XAUUSD

  • Multi-EA setups requiring coordinated news blocking

  • Traders who can't monitor news calendars constantly

Requirements

Why Choose This EA?

  1. Specialized for Gold: Unlike generic news filters, optimized specifically for XAUUSD behavior

  2. Reliable: Uses established ForexFactory data with backup proxy

  3. Transparent: Clear visual feedback of exactly when trading is blocked

  4. Professional: Used by institutional and retail traders worldwide

  5. Proven Protection: Tested through multiple high-impact news events

Protect your gold trades from unexpected news shocks. Trade with confidence knowing your EA has built-in news protection!

Note: This EA is a risk management tool, not a trading strategy. It does not generate trading signals but protects existing strategies from news-related volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test with a demo account first.


Produits recommandés
HFT Flame Mt5
Shamary A Guy
5 (3)
Utilitaires
This is the HFT Flame Ea....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale mechanism with netting strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The HFT Flame EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading. This is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage abo
FREE
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilitaires
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
Izi Hedge Free Limit 3 order hedge
Le Van Tien
Utilitaires
izi hedge is a tool that helps you manage risk, manage hedge orders and rebalance losing orders. How it works   It will place an order opposite to the order you placed with that currency pair.   If the order you place is correct, the reverse order will be automatically deleted   If the market unfortunately goes against your order and touches the hedge order, it will begin to calculate the hedging volume to limit the risk of the market going in reverse.
FREE
One Hour Strategy Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
Utilitaires
it's a fully built expert advisor with trading functionality with buy only or sell only or both options it's designed to be a tool that can be used for automate entry and exit in line with the overall Market Direction automatic  risk management parameters fully  comprehensive STRATEGY ANALYZER Section Total Trades: Shows the overall number of trades taken Win Rate: Displays percentage of winning trades (color-coded green if >50%, red if <50%) Total Profit/Loss: Shows absolute profit and loss v
FREE
Pro Trader Assistant
Nobert Mazunze
Utilitaires
Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
LT Mini Charts
Thiago Duarte
4.88 (8)
Utilitaires
This is a utility indicator that creates mini charts on left side of the chart you are looking at. It is very useful to watch many timeframes simultaneously, without having to change between multiple charts. Its configuration is very simple. You can have up to 4 mini charts opened. They automatically load the template of the "parent" chart. If you have any doubt please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot  
FREE
ICT Premium Discount Zone EA
Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
Experts
October Sales : Free until 31th October 2025 ! ! Introducing the ICT Premium Discount Zone EA – Smart Trading for EUR/USD The ICT Premium Discount Zone EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent performance. Built on the proven principles of ICT Premium/Discount Zones , this EA executes only Buy Stop  and Sell Stop  orders, ensuring entries are always aligned with optimal market structure. Key Features: Already set up for EUR / USD P
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Hedge Commander Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitaires
Auto-Hedge System Description The auto-hedge system is a dynamic risk management tool designed to protect trading accounts from significant drawdowns while enabling opportunities for recovery and profit. When enabled, the system continuously monitors the account's drawdown relative to the initial balance recorded at the time of activation. Once the drawdown reaches the predefined trigger percentage, the auto-hedge mechanism initiates. At this point, the system executes hedge orders against all o
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
PropGuard Basic
Stephen J Martret
Utilitaires
PropGuard Basic - Free Trade Protection for Prop Firm Challenges ️ Protect Your Prop Firm Account From Rule Violations PropGuard Basic is a FREE EA designed to help prop firm traders stay within challenge rules. Never accidentally breach your daily drawdown or profit targets again! Key Features Real-Time Monitoring - Visual performance bar shows your position between drawdown limit and profit target with color-coded status Profit Target Protection - Auto-closes all trades when daily ta
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Voici NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker pour MT5 : Ne manquez plus jamais le réglage du StopLoss et du TakeProfit avec notre NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, un assistant indispensable pour les traders qui naviguent sur le marché du Nasdaq 100 sur MetaTrader 5. Cet outil est conçu pour ceux qui recherchent une solution transparente pour automatiser la gestion des niveaux de StopLoss et TakeProfit. Caractéristiques principales : Automatisation sans effort : Surveille automatiquement les transactions sur
FREE
Panel Orders Easy MT5
Maksim Novikov
Utilitaires
This utility (as an advisor) allows you to open and close positions in a couple of clicks. Panel Orders Easy is a Lite version of the Panel Orders program. Opening and closing positions in it is not available. You can see the full version among my other products. The control panel , in the form of graphical objects, allows you to manage orders without the help of third-party programs. Program Features: 1. There is a lot selection option. Either the usual fixed or a percentage of the depos
FREE
EquityShield
Nikita Belousov
Utilitaires
EquityShield is a lightweight and dependable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, crafted to protect your trading account from excessive losses with minimal resource usage. It monitors your account's equity drawdown and automatically closes all open positions and pending orders if the drawdown exceeds your specified threshold, either in percentage (%) or a fixed amount ($). Designed as a robust safety barrier, EquityShield ensures your capital remains secure during unexpected market volatility
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Experts
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
SL Limiter Pro
Carlito Manaloto Jr
Utilitaires
Experience a new level of precision and control with the SL Limiter Pro , an enhanced version of the SL Limiter, now available on MetaTrader 5. Built for serious traders, SL Limiter Pro offers sophisticated features that allow you to manage your trades more effectively and with greater flexibility. Take your trading strategy to the next level with this powerful risk management tool! Whether manual trading, EA trading, or using Trade Signals, SL Limiter Pro will help you minimize your risk! Anoth
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilitaires
Bonjour à tous les traders ! J'espère que vous vous en sortez bien. Avez-vous déjà pris une position où le marché évoluait initialement en votre faveur ou approchait votre takeprofit, puis s'est soudainement inversé ? Cela m'est arrivé à maintes reprises et aujourd'hui, je décide de riposter. Je vous présente un gestionnaire de trading qui vous aide à protéger vos positions. Ce projet vous permet de définir le seuil de rentabilité de vos positions, soit lorsqu'un certain nombre de pips spécifi
FREE
Edgezone EA Inspector
Danijel Plesa
Utilitaires
EdgeZone EA Inspector - FREE Edition Monte Carlo Analysis Tool for Trading Strategies Important: This is an analysis tool, not a trading robot. It does not execute trades but analyzes strategy data through statistical simulations. The Problem Many Expert Advisors show impressive backtest results but fail in live trading. The most common reason: over-optimization - the strategy was adjusted until it looks perfect for past data, but doesn't work for the future. The Solution: EdgeZone EA Inspector
FREE
Dow theory Snowball Martingale
Rachyut Senakool
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA) that utilizes the basic Dow Theory strategy along with RSI for take profit, and employs support and resistance levels from the Zigzag indicator as stop-loss and take-profit points, you can follow these guidelines: Dow Theory Strategy : This involves analyzing trends using the Dow Theory principles, mainly focusing on identifying primary trends (bullish or bearish) and secondary trends (corrections). You'll need to implement rules for identifying these trends based on price ac
FREE
King Experts V2
Craig Alden Matteo
Experts
King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
Utilitaires
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilitaires
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.65 (49)
Utilitaires
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilitaires
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
Big Trend Catcher
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working tim
FREE
Advanced Trade Manager MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Révolutionnez votre trading avec notre Gestionnaire de Trades Avancé pour MT4 et MT5 Mt4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107249 Dynamisez votre stratégie de trading avec l'outil ultime de précision et de contrôle – notre Gestionnaire de Trades Avancé pour MT4 et MT5. Contrairement aux gestionnaires de trades classiques, le nôtre s’adapte dynamiquement aux conditions de marché et définit automatiquement des niveaux de stop-loss et take-profit dès l’entrée en position. Caractéri
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Le Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est presque prêt pour la sortie officielle en version alpha. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en développement et vous pourriez rencontrer de petits bugs. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes, merci de les signaler, vos retours aident à améliorer le logiciel pour tout le monde. Le prix augmentera après 20 ventes. Copies restantes à $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading de
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Scanner – Analyse multi-actifs des stop-loss basée sur la structure réelle du marché Vue d’ensemble Smart Stop Scanner offre une surveillance professionnelle des niveaux de stop-loss sur de nombreux marchés. Le système identifie automatiquement les zones de stop les plus pertinentes à partir de la structure réelle du marché, des ruptures importantes et de la logique du price action, puis affiche toutes les informations dans un panneau clair, cohérent et optimisé pour les écrans haut
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Manager – Exécution automatique du stop-loss avec une précision professionnelle Présentation Smart Stop Manager est la couche d’exécution de la gamme Smart Stop, conçue pour les traders qui recherchent une gestion du stop-loss structurée, fiable et entièrement automatisée sur plusieurs positions ouvertes. Il surveille en continu toutes les opérations actives, calcule le niveau de stop optimal à l’aide de la logique de structure de marché Smart Stop, puis met à jour les stops automat
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 5 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quels indicateurs et experts advisors compatibles avec les
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une ordre et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de ordres po
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Indicateur Chart Sync - conçu pour synchroniser les objets graphiques dans les fenêtres de terminal. Peut être utilisé en complément de TradePanel . Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version Démo sur un compte démo. Démo ici . Pour travailler, installez l'indicateur sur le graphique à partir duquel vous souhaitez copier les objets. Les objets graphiques créés sur ce graphique seront automatiquement copiés par l'indicateur sur tous les graphiques portant le même symbole. L'indicateur copiera
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du   OrderManager   : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT5 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 5. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous réfé
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
HYT (Help Your Trading)   est un outil conçu pour vous aider   à réduire la moyenne de   vos positions perdantes en utilisant deux techniques principales : Moyenne standard. Couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions dans le sens de la tendance. Cet outil vous permet de gérer plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, aussi bien pour l'achat que pour la vente. HYT calcule automatiquement la taille de la position suivante, le prix de l'ordre, la direction de la moyenne e
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitaires
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitaires
Protégez votre capital de trading sans effort Protéger votre capital est aussi essentiel que de le faire fructifier. KT Equity Protector agit comme votre gestionnaire de risques personnel, surveillant en continu l’équité de votre compte et intervenant automatiquement pour limiter les pertes ou sécuriser les profits en fermant toutes les positions et ordres en attente dès que les objectifs prédéfinis sont atteints. Fini les décisions émotionnelles ou les incertitudes — laissez ce protecteur fiabl
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Telegram
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistant de Trading Multifonction Plus de 66 outils professionnels intégrés pour gérer, analyser et automatiser vos opérations de trading. Cet assistant regroupe la gestion du risque, le contrôle des positions, les ordres intelligents et l’analyse du marché dans un seul tableau de bord clair et efficace. Convient pour Forex, actions, indices, crypto et autres instruments financiers. Pourquoi les traders choisissent cet outil Ouverture et gestion rapides des positi
Plus de l'auteur
Jvh Trading Information
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Utilitaires
Jvh Trading Information Panel v3.3 - Professional Trading Dashboard for MT4/MT5   COMPLETE TRADING INFORMATION AT A GLANCE Transform your trading experience with this advanced, professional-grade information panel that gives you   every critical metric you need   in one clean, organized display. No more switching between windows or missing important data! WHY THIS IS A MUST-HAVE FOR SERIOUS TRADERS Time-Saving:   Get all essential trading information instantly without manual calculations
FREE
Jvh Trading Information MT5
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Utilitaires
JVH Trading Information Panel v3.3 - Professional Real-Time Trading Dashboard Overview The JVH Trading Information Panel is a comprehensive, professional-grade trading dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time monitoring of all critical trading metrics in one clean, organized display. This powerful indicator gives traders instant visibility into their account performance, risk management, and trading statistics without cluttering their charts or requiring multiple windows. Key
FREE
Jvh News Stopper
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Utilitaires
XAUUSD News Filter EA Product Overview XAUUSD News Filter is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading capital during high-impact news events. Specifically developed for gold (XAUUSD) trading, this EA automatically detects upcoming USD news events and temporarily blocks trading activity during volatile periods, helping you avoid unexpected slippage and dangerous market conditions. Key Features 1. Automated News Detection Real-time News Feed : Fetches live econo
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis