ICT22 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator For MT4

The ICT 2022 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed in accordance with the ICT methodology and is designed to support advanced technical analysis. This indicator helps traders identify market structure shifts, liquidity levels, price displacement–based trade setups, and Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones with greater accuracy.

When a strong candle breaks a key price level and the market subsequently retraces into the identified FVG area, the indicator highlights a potential trade entry using clear directional arrows.

 

ICT 2022 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Signal & Prediction – Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Reversal – Continuation – Breakout

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading

Market

All Markets

 

Indicator Overview

Alongside directional arrows (green for buy signals and orange for sell signals), the indicator displays three distinct markers, each representing a different type of breakout behavior:

  • X Marker: Appears when a breakout occurs only through the candle’s wick beyond a previous high or low
  • Circle Marker: Triggered when the candle body confirms the breakout
  • Tick Marker: Displayed when a strong displacement candle drives the breakout momentum

These visual elements allow traders to better assess the strength and validity of breakout moves.

 

Buy Signal Example

On the EUR/USD 1-hour chart, a bullish displacement candle breaks above a resistance level, triggering a tick marker. As price retraces into the newly formed FVG zone, the indicator confirms a buy signal, marked by a green arrow.

 

Sell Signal Example

On the USD/CAD 1-hour timeframe, a key price zone is broken, leading to the formation of a new FVG area. When price returns to this zone, the indicator generates a sell signal, displayed with an orange arrow.

 

Indicator Settings

The ICT 2022 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator features a straightforward configuration panel:

  • Candles: Specifies the number of historical candles used for market structure and signal analysis

 

Conclusion

The ICT 2022 Mentorship Trading Model Indicator MT4 enables traders to accurately identify liquidity targets, valid market structure breaks, and retracements into Fair Value Gaps. By visually confirming breakout strength and optimal entry zones, this tool enhances price action interpretation and supports more precise and confident trading decisions through clearly defined buy and sell signals.

