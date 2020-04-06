Cable Trinity Pro

Cable Trinity Pro

Smart GBPUSD London Scalper | Trades Only When Probability Is High

❌ Tired of fake Monday moves?
❌ Frustrated by random Friday volatility?

Cable Trinity Pro is a professional GBPUSD (Cable) scalping Expert Advisor designed to trade only when the market statistically performs best — during institutional London-session momentum.

Instead of trading every day and exposing your account to unnecessary noise, Cable Trinity Pro uses a Smart Calendar Logic to trade only on high-probability days:

  • Tuesday
  • Wednesday
  • Thursday

This selective approach helps reduce drawdown, avoid low-quality setups, and focus purely on precision trades.

Why Cable Trinity Pro Is Different

Most EAs trade 24/5 and rely on luck.
Cable Trinity Pro trades less, but smarter.

  • ✔ Skips low-volume Mondays
  • ✔ Avoids unpredictable Fridays
  • ✔ Trades only during London Open volatility
  • ✔ Designed exclusively for GBPUSD

Ideal for traders who prefer quality over quantity.

Strategy Overview

Cable Trinity Pro uses a Momentum Dip-Buy & Pullback Strategy:

  • Monitors the Asian Session range
  • Enters trades during London Open (08:00 – 12:00 server time)
  • Confirms direction using a Higher Timeframe (H1) Moving Average
  • Avoids “falling knife” entries by trading only in trend direction

The strategy is optimized to capture institutional liquidity moves commonly seen on GBPUSD.

Key Features

  • Trinity Calendar Logic
    Automatically disables trading on Mondays and Fridays to avoid fake breakouts and erratic price action.

  • Smart Recovery Engine
    Uses a controlled recovery mechanism (Multiplier 2.0) designed to efficiently exit trades during strong London volatility.

  • Auto-Compounding Mode
    Optional aggressive growth mode designed for small to medium accounts ($500+).

  • News & Spread Protection
    Built-in spread filter pauses trading during abnormal volatility and low-liquidity spikes.

  • Professional Dashboard
    Real-time monitoring of Profit, Equity, Drawdown, and Trading Status.

Who Should Use This EA?

  • ✔ Traders focused on GBPUSD only
  • ✔ Traders who prefer low-frequency, high-quality setups
  • ✔ Users comfortable with recovery-based systems
  • ✔ Accounts starting from $500+
  • ✔ Traders who want London-session precision

Not recommended for:
• Very small accounts
• Traders seeking high trade frequency
• Users unfamiliar with recovery systems

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: GBPUSD only
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Trading Days: Tuesday – Thursday (automatic)
  • Session: London Open
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recovery mode)
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended
  • Account Type: Standard / ECN / Raw Spread

Tip: Always test using the Rent option on a demo account before live trading.

Important Risk Warning

This Expert Advisor uses a recovery multiplier system.
While this can help recover losses efficiently and maintain a high win rate, it carries higher risk than non-recovery strategies.

This EA is designed for aggressive growth and should be used only with proper risk understanding.

Always test on a demo account before running on a live account.

Developer Information

Developed by Mohd Feroze (Ferozemd)
Professional Trading Solutions

Check my MQL5 profile for more Expert Advisors and trading tools.

