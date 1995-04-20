Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MT4

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4



The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a hybrid technical analysis system designed to deliver accurate trading signals by combining multiple advanced indicators. By analyzing trend direction, market momentum, and buying/selling pressure simultaneously, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability trade opportunities while minimizing false signals.

Core Components of the Indicator



The Lion Arrow Super Arrow indicator integrates several powerful analytical tools:

Fast Moving Average: Reacts quickly to price fluctuations and identifies short-term market movements

Slow Moving Average: Determines the overall market trend and filters out minor price noise

Relative Strength Index (RSI): Measures momentum and identifies overbought and oversold conditions

Magic Filter: A proprietary filtering algorithm that removes low-quality and unreliable signals

Bull Power & Bear Power: Indicators that measure buying and selling pressure to confirm trend direction

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator Specifications (MT4)





Feature Description Indicator Categories Signal & Forecast MT4 Indicators

Trading Assist MT4 Indicators

Momentum Indicators Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Elementary Indicator Type Reversal Indicator Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Supported Markets Forex

Cryptocurrencies

Stocks & Shares

Commodities

Indices

Binary Options

How the Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator Works

The indicator evaluates signals from all its internal components and generates a trade alert only when all indicators confirm the same market direction. This confirmation-based logic significantly improves signal accuracy.

Trading Signals

Bullish Conditions: A green arrow is plotted on the previous candle

Bearish Conditions: A red arrow is plotted on the previous candle

Displaying arrows on the previous candlestick increases signal reliability, although it may cause a slight delay in entry.

Buy Signal Conditions (Uptrend)

In bullish market scenarios, the following conditions must align:

The fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average

RSI remains above the 50 level with a clear upward slope

Bull Power is positive and rising

When these conditions are met, the indicator confirms an uptrend and displays a green arrow, signaling a potential buy opportunity.

Sell Signal Conditions (Downtrend)

In bearish market conditions:

The fast moving average remains below the slow moving average

RSI stays below the 50 level and trends downward

Bear Power increases, indicating strong selling pressure

Under these conditions, the indicator plots a red downward arrow on the previous candle, signaling a potential sell or short trade setup.

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator Settings (MetaTrader 4)



The MT4 version of the indicator offers a customizable settings panel to adapt the indicator to different trading strategies:

Fast Moving Average Period

Slow Moving Average Period

RSI Period

Magic Filter Period

Bollinger Bands Period, Shift, and Deviation

Bull Power Period

Bear Power Period

Utstup: Signal sensitivity threshold

Alert Features

Sound alerts

Email notifications

Mobile push notifications

Adjustable alert interval and custom message subject

Conclusion



The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a comprehensive trading tool that combines trend-following and momentum-based analysis to generate reliable buy and sell signals.

By utilizing moving averages, RSI, a proprietary magic filter, and Bull Power & Bear Power indicators, it provides multi-layer market confirmation across various assets and timeframes.

The indicator’s confirmed arrow signals on the previous candle make it an effective solution for traders seeking greater accuracy, reduced false signals, and consistent intraday trading opportunities.