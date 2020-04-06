Trend Commander

🏰 Trend Fortress v2.3: The Ultimate Trend Following Solution

Trend Fortress v2.3 is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed to capture major market moves while strictly protecting your capital. Backed by verified data and enhanced with institutional-gra risk

🔥 Why Choose Trend Fortress v2.3?

🚀 1. Optimized for Stability & Growth

We prioritize capital safety. The EA ships with "Stability Mode" by default to ensure low drawdown and compliance with strict market validation standards.

  • Safety First: Default settings are tuned for low risk and steady performance (Conservative Mode).

  • Unlock High Performance: Want the +255% Return shown in our screenshots? Simply change InpRiskPerTrade to 2.0%. That's it!

  • Flexible Control: You decide the pace—keep it safe for steady growth, 或 turn it up for maximum potential.

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management (The "Fortress" Logic)

We prioritize capital preservation above all else. v2.3 introduces a multi-layer defense system:

  • Auto-Lot Technology: Automatically calculates the safest lot size based on your account balance and risk tolerance.

  • Daily Loss Protection: Prevents over-trading by pausing operations if a daily drawdown limit is reached.

  • Profit Locking: Intelligent trailing stops secure your gains as the trend develops.

🧠 Smart Trend & Time Filters

Avoid the noise. Trade only when the probability is high.

  • Volatility Filter: Uses ADX and ATR logic to stay out of choppy, sideways markets.

  • Friday Exit Logic: Automatically closes trades before the weekend to avoid gap risks.

  • Adaptive Trend Detection: Identifies pure trend setups using a dual-EMA confirmation system.

📊 Verified Performance (v2.3 Data)

  • Total Net Profit: $2,549

  • Return: +255.0%

  • Profit Factor: 1.46 (High Stability)

  • Max Drawdown: 20.9% (Controlled Risk)

⚠️ [CRITICAL RISK DISCLOSURE] For Serious Investors Only

Please Note: This is not a "Holy Grail," nor is it a marketing gimmick promising everyday profits. Trend Commander is engineered for REAL-WORLD TRADING.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure & Investor Profile Statement

Trend Fortress v2.3 employs a highly aggressive trend-following logic. Before deploying this EA, you must fully comprehend its operational characteristics and inherent risks.

1. The Consolidation Cost (Whipsaw Risk)

This strategy thrives on momentum. When the market lacks direction ( ADX < 20 ) or enters a wide consolidation range, the moving average system will generate frequent false signals (whipsaws). Historical backtests indicate a maximum consecutive loss streak of 11 trades . CRITICAL: If you cannot psychologically withstand a short-term equity drawdown of 15% ~ 20% , this strategy is NOT aligned with your risk tolerance.

2. Latency & Profit Retracement

3. The Reality of a Low Win Rate

4. Slippage & Liquidity Risk

FREE
